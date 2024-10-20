Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Leaking Money' In Ugly Split Battle: Estranged Couple 'Set to Spend Years and Millions of Dollars' Locked in Thrashing Out Divorce Deal
At this rate, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce may last longer than their marriage!
The feuding exes have enlisted Hollywood power lawyer Laura Wasser to help them mediate the details of their divorce, but they still have loads of legal loose ends to tie up, sources told RadarOnline.com.
"Part of the reason Ben agreed to go to mediation was to try to get things settled as soon as possible," in particular, the sale of their former Beverly Hills home, said an insider.
But a deal to sell the property — which they'd listed for $68 million, $8 million more than they paid — fell through when the buyer pulled out at the last minute.
- Ben Affleck 'Toying With J Lo' and 'Laying on Charm' So Split 'Will Not Blow Up': Insiders Say He's Trying to 'Get Away as Clean as Possible'
- Ben Affleck Forced 'To Play Referee' In Brewing War With Wife J Lo & Ex Jen Garner: Sources
- J Lo's Charm Offensive to Win Over Ben Affleck's Best Pal Matt Damon in the Toilet: 'His Loyalty Is Unshakeable'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Yet another dispute involves Affleck and pal Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity.
Noted another source: "That's considered community property and Jennifer's going to want a piece of that."
Further delaying things are their conflicted feelings about each other.
Though the Oscar winner's friends said he's done with the Hustlers star, RadarOnline.com previously reported they were recently spotted holding hands and kissing at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge.
Said a source: "That has delayed countless meetings because it's hard to negotiate the terms of a split when they've just been all lovey-dovey the night before.
"The whole situation is a mess and people are predicting this could drag out for months, if not years."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.