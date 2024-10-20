Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Leaking Money' In Ugly Split Battle: Estranged Couple 'Set to Spend Years and Millions of Dollars' Locked in Thrashing Out Divorce Deal

ben affleck jlo leaking money
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez face an expensive, prolonged divorce battle over their ugly split.

By:

Oct. 20 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

At this rate, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce may last longer than their marriage!

The feuding exes have enlisted Hollywood power lawyer Laura Wasser to help them mediate the details of their divorce, but they still have loads of legal loose ends to tie up, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck jlo leaking money
Source: MEGA

Ex-couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce may last longer than their marriage, commented an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

"Part of the reason Ben agreed to go to mediation was to try to get things settled as soon as possible," in particular, the sale of their former Beverly Hills home, said an insider.

But a deal to sell the property — which they'd listed for $68 million, $8 million more than they paid — fell through when the buyer pulled out at the last minute.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck jlo leaking money
Source: MEGA

An insider said another dispute involves Ben Affleck and buddy Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity, which is 'considered community property and Jennifer's [Lopez] going to want a piece of that.'

Article continues below advertisement

Said a source: "Until that's sold, they can't settle the divorce."

They're also still squabbling about how much she's going to have to pay him since they didn't have a prenup, added the insider.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck jlo leaking money
Source: MEGA

‘GLOBE’ previously reported Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted holding hands and kissing at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet another dispute involves Affleck and pal Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity.

Noted another source: "That's considered community property and Jennifer's going to want a piece of that."

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck jlo leaking money
Source: MEGA

Further delaying things are the ex-couple’s conflicted feelings about each other.

Further delaying things are their conflicted feelings about each other.

Though the Oscar winner's friends said he's done with the Hustlers star, RadarOnline.com previously reported they were recently spotted holding hands and kissing at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge.

Said a source: "That has delayed countless meetings because it's hard to negotiate the terms of a split when they've just been all lovey-dovey the night before.

"The whole situation is a mess and people are predicting this could drag out for months, if not years."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.