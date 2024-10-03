J Lo's Charm Offensive to Win Over Ben Affleck's Best Pal Matt Damon in the Toilet: 'His Loyalty Is Unshakeable'
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly pulling out all the stops to try to win over Matt Damon after her split from his best friend Ben Affleck.
But sources are telling RadarOnline.com Damon is not falling for it.
An insider said: "Matt's loyalty to Ben is unshakable.
"It's important to her to stay in good graces with Ben's friends, even after the breakup, but Matt has never been close with J Lo and is firmly on Team Affleck, no matter how hard she tries to get on his good side."
The latest news comes weeks after Lopez and Damon were spotted holding hands and in deep discussion following the premiere of Unstoppable, in which she stars and Damon and Affleck served as producers.
According to multiple sources, Lopez was sitting at a table with Don Cheadle and Damon's wife Lucia when he joined them. Damon and Lopez ended up having a 20-minute private conversation.
Eyewitnesses said they were laughing before the conversation turned more serious.
The Unstoppable premiere marked J.Lo's first public appearance since she filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, August 20 – coincidentally on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.
Even though he worked as a producer on the film, Affleck skipped the premiere to avoid an awkward run-in with his estranged wife.
RadarOnline.com previously reported the change in plans was a major blow to the film because it was supposed to help generate some publicity.
Sources said: "Certain producers are pushing the two to appear together at the premiere in Toronto to create buzz on the film."
Lopez's desire to win over Damon also comes amid news Affleck doesn't want his "divorce to blow up".
Even though they were recently spotted packing on the PDA during a brunch with their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel, there is no reunion in the cards for the former Hollywood power couple.
A source said: "They're not getting back together.
"He's just trying to make this breakup as clean as possible. He's laying it on a little thick because he doesn't want the divorce to blow up. One might say he's toying with her."
After months of speculation, Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Neither party has revealed what led to their split, but sources claim there were multiple reasons.
One insider claimed Affleck "quit" the marriage because Lopez's lifestyle was putting his "sobriety at risk".
Another insider claimed Lopez was holding out hope for a reconciliation – but Affleck's decision to move out of their $60million Beverly Hills marital home for a $20.5million Pacific Palisades "bachelor pad" while she celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons was the "final insult" for the heartbroken songstress.
A source said: "Ben's decision to move into his own home is the final insult.
"J Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart."
