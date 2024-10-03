Your tip
Denzel V Diddy: The Real Reason Oscar-Winning 'American Gangster' Star Had Furious Bust-Up With Jailed 'Sex Predator'

Source: MEGA

Denzel Washington and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were once close in the early 2000s.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Denzel Washington clashed with Sean 'Diddy' Combs over his massive ego, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair were once close friends in the early 2000s and regularly socialized together.

But Washington, 69, soon became fed up with Diddy's behavior, particularly his disrespect towards people.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Denzel and Diddy were really tight once upon a time.

"But one thing Denzel hates is disrespectful behaviour.

"He's a renowned man of faith, and the level of partying and disrespect he saw at Diddy's place really got under his skin.

"He is usually able to hold his temper and is really nothing like the characters he plays on screen, but he thought the time had come to say something, and it blew up."

Another insider added: "Denzel didn’t see anything untoward at Diddy's place as Diddy knew not to invite him to those type of events.

"Denzel is not one to keep quiet about immoral activity in Hollywood, but even the way Diddy was acting at his party, full of ego, was enough for Denzel to have it out with him."

The Malcolm X star has yet to comment on his relationship with Diddy, 54, since the rapper was arrested last month and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He's also yet to speak publicly about attending the rapper's parties, however, his words of wisdom to comedian Brandon T. Jackson has gone viral on social media.

He said: "Denzel always told me (when) we be at the parties... 'You leave 30 minutes before the devil get there. OK?'"

"Always remember that Denzel would leave the parties early."

US Weekly reported Washington and Diddy fell out during a party the Oscar-winning actor was attending with wife Pauletta in 2003.

He allegedly confronted the music mogul before "storming out".

A source said: "Denzel screamed, 'You don't respect anyone.'

"(He and Pauletta) had been partying until dawn and they had seen something and stormed out."

Washington, like many of the A-listers attending the parties, knew to leave the X-rated bashes before things took a turn.

A source said: "Girls would start to lose their clothes. That was the signal for people to leave."

Another claimed: "What happened before 2am pales in comparison to what happened at 5am, they were known to be wild. Anything went at those parties."

While stars including Khloe Kardashian and Usher have spoken out about their time at Diddy's parties, the majority have stayed silent.

But some, like Ashton Kutcher, have given small nuggets of information.

Speaking in 2019, he said: "I've got a lot I can't tell. Diddy party stories, man – that was some weird memory lane thing."

The That 70's Show star has recently distanced himself from the rapper following Diddy's federal sex abuse charges.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week Kutcher fears Diddy will lie to authorities about him so the rapper can avoid jail.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

