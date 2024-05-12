14 Celebrity Couples Who Secretly Eloped: From Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Years after reconciling, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis tied the knot in a private ceremony in Oak Glen, Calif., on the Fourth of July in 2015.

"Commitment sounded great, but I didn't believe in marriage," Kunis told Glamour in 2016. "I grew up in West Hollywood, and my brother has reminded me that when I was like 12, I said, 'When gay people can get married, then I'll get married.' I was ahead of my time. The Supreme Court decision [on same-sex marriage came down], and that's when Ashton and I got married."

They share two children — daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood.