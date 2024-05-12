14 Celebrity Couples Who Secretly Eloped: From Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Years after reconciling, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis tied the knot in a private ceremony in Oak Glen, Calif., on the Fourth of July in 2015.
"Commitment sounded great, but I didn't believe in marriage," Kunis told Glamour in 2016. "I grew up in West Hollywood, and my brother has reminded me that when I was like 12, I said, 'When gay people can get married, then I'll get married.' I was ahead of my time. The Supreme Court decision [on same-sex marriage came down], and that's when Ashton and I got married."
They share two children — daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z met when she was 18, and they started dating months later. On April 4, 2008, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Jay-Z's Manhattan penthouse.
"There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married," Queen Bey told Seventeen. "I really don't believe that you will love the same thing when you're 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else."
Jay-Z then confirmed their marriage in a September 2008 interview with Vibe.
Cash Warren and Jessica Alba
The Fantastic Four set became a bridge between Cash Warren and Jessica Alba, who dated for years before marrying in a low-key ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse in May 2008.
Speaking about their secret to a lasting marriage, Alba told People they constantly communicate and keep no secret.
"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week,'" she said. "And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.' Over-communicating, maybe that's it."
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz
After dating for six months, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz secretly tied the knot in June 2011 in front of four people.
"We got away with it," Craig said of the ceremony during his interview with British GQ. "We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that."
Dave McCary and Emma Stone
Dave McCary and Emma Stone sparked marriage rumors a source told several news outlets they exchanged their vows privately on September 26, 2020.
When the Poor Things actress won the Golden Globe for Best Film Actress in a Comedy or Musical in January, she mentioned McCary first in her acceptance speech.
"This is amazing, thank you. Dave, I have to start with you really quickly," Stone said. "I love you very much. Thank you for everything!"
David Harbour and Lily Allen
On September 7, 2020, David Harbour and Lily Allen said "I do's" during a secret Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.
"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour captioned the Instagram post confirming their marriage.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Three years after their 2010 engagement, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell officially married at the Beverly Hills courthouse without informing the public.
In her interview with Today, The Good Place actress described her wedding day as the "easiest one" of her life.
"I came out in sweatpants, and my husband was in a tuxedo, which was so cute, and he was like, 'I'll go pick your outfit out,'" Bell shared. "And he picked out a little black jumpsuit."
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz married in an intimate ceremony at a friend's home in the Bahamas in January 2011. Although they kept everything private, the Vanilla Sky star revealed why she wanted to protect their family's privacy.
"There is something that is not making sense, and it's especially affecting younger generations," she said, saying she has always been careful about what she shares online. "I feel really bad for the ones that are teenagers now. It's almost [as] if the world was doing some kind of experiment on them. 'Oh, let's see what happens if you expose a 12-year-old to that much technology.'"
Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy
On April 1, Anya Taylor-Joy shocked her fans by posting photos from her 2022 wedding to Malcolm McRae.
"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans," she captioned her post. "The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love… you're the coolest."
The pair met at the premiere of Taylor-Joy's hit flick, The Queen's Gambit.
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa
Although they had a brief split, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa found their way back to each other and secretly eloped on May 1, 1996, as soon as he asked to get married.
"Since we don't have to work tomorrow, why don't we fly to Vegas and get married?" Consuelos asked Ripa a day before their secret wedding at the Chapel of the Bells.
Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie
In an Instagram post in December 2016, confirmed her engagement and marriage to Tom Ackerley after the buzz about their union surfaced. The secret wedding reportedly took place at Coorabell, Byron Bay, Australia.
"My husband and I were roommates before we were even dating, so I'm kind of living with my roommate and it's awesome," she told Us Weekly.
Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack
Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack only invited a few family members to their 1987 super-secret wedding ceremony at a wedding chapel near Lake Tahoe. The world only found out about their nuptials when a local Nevada newspaper reported their wedding.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Before Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian wed in Santa Barbara and Italy, they held a Las Vegas wedding without an official marriage license in April 2022.
One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson said a Presley impersonator officiated the 30-minute ceremony.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith was three months pregnant when she and Will Smith tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony.
However, their marriage hit glitches over the years, including Jada's revelation about their separation years before the Oscars slap in 2022.
"We're still figuring it out," she told People. "We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."