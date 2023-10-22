Why Twitch Streamer Emerome Is One to Watch
In the rapidly expanding world of live streaming, standing out from the crowd is challenging. Yet that is exactly what Twitch streamer Emerome has managed to do over the past three years. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, she has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the platform's brightest new stars.
Emerome began casually streaming games like Assassin's Creed in May 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
At the time, she was studying for the LSAT with ambitions of attending law school, and streaming served as a fun study break where she could play games and chat with a small but dedicated group of viewers. However, a suggestion from a popular YouTuber and close friend, sWooZie, convinced her to start taking streaming more seriously.
She soon realized she had a knack for entertaining audiences, and her viewership steadily grew as she committed to a regular streaming schedule and put effort into refining her content.
Within a couple of years, Emerome averaged thousands of viewers per stream. Well-known brands like Sephora, HyperX, and Ubisoft took notice and signed sponsorship deals. She joined exclusive programs like the DTS Freshmen Class of 2021, highlighting up-and-coming creators.
Some highlights of Emerome's quick rise include being the first streamer to partner with major Canadian bank CIBC. For several weeks, the high-profile sponsorship landed her on Twitch's coveted front page. She also maintains an ongoing relationship with audio tech company DTS, which believes strongly in her appeal to audiences. The collaborative partnership has been rewarding for both sides, from promoting their products to hosting live podcasts.
Emerome enjoys working with fun brands like Aussie haircare and The Yogscast gaming studio. She says being trusted to represent products she genuinely enjoys using herself is an honor. Her personality shines through in each branded stream, striking the perfect balance between promotion and authenticity.
The list doesn't stop there. Since 2022, Emerome has been working extensively with HelloFresh. Through their partnership, she discovered a passion for cooking. Showcasing HelloFresh meal kits on her streams has been fun and beneficial to her audience.
Above all, Emerome credits her personality as the secret sauce to her streaming success. Friends have always remarked on her natural charisma and outgoing nature. As a child, she would narrate imaginary stories aloud while playing games, unwittingly laying the groundwork for a career in live-streaming entertainment.
Though she struggled at first to let her silly, unfiltered side show on camera, Emerome eventually embraced her comedic instincts. She focused on being fully herself during streams, and her audience responded positively.
Despite her rapid rise to streaming stardom, Emerome has remained humble and hungry. Being acknowledged by Twitch itself as a dedicated partner manager was a career highlight. She was selected to speak at private Twitch events about her experiences partnering with advertisers. She considers being one of the first streamers chosen to work with major brands like CIBC and DTS a sign she is on the right track.
Emerome is focused on collaborating with more creators and brands while continuing to push herself creatively. With her audience and influence expanding daily, it's safe to say this bubbly, hardworking streamer's best days are still ahead of her. For those looking to get in on the ground floor of the next big streaming superstar, be sure to check out Emerome on Twitch today.