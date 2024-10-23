Diddy Gay Sex Assault Cases Explode: Rapper Accused of Assaulting Aspiring Singer, 17, at 'Druggy Lube Party' After Promising Him Fame
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old aspiring musician after telling him he would make him a star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper was hit with seven new abuse claims made by four men and three women since being arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering.
The young aspiring artist said he was making small talk with Combs when he attended a 2022 party in a Manhattan hotel penthouse.
Identifying himself as John Doe, he claimed Diddy drugged him with a drink he handed him when he arrived.
According to recent reports, Combs was allegedly known for dosing his guests with the date-rape drug GHB, mixing it in drinks and body oils.
Doe said he was looking for a bathroom when he started to feel "strange". He eventually found a bedroom where several people, including the Mo Money Mo Problems rapper, were allegedly having group sex.
Diddy allegedly grabbed the underage boy's hand, forced him to lie down, and molested the teen's genitals "for an extended period of time".
In the lawsuit, Doe said he managed to get away from the music mogul after saying he needed to use the bathroom. He ended up calling a friend to come and pick him up.
The latest round of lawsuits against the rapper includes harrowing accounts, such as the alleged drugging and assault of a 13-year-old at an MTV Video Music Awards party in 2000 and another incident where Combs reportedly sexually assaulted a man in a Macy’s store.
Some of the new alleged victims have said unidentified celebrities also assaulted them.
In response to the new lawsuits, Combs' lawyers referred to a statement addressing earlier lawsuits.
They said: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.
"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs is currently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center and is facing criminal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.
The trial date for these charges has been set for May 5 next year.
Combs and his legal team have tried to come up with a number of bail packages since his arrest, but the judge has denied his release, labeling him a flight risk and a potential danger to others.
Amidst his legal battles, Diddy remains defiant, denying all allegations made against him.
