WATCH: Emotional Rosie O’Donnell Breaks Silence on TikTok After Troubled Daughter Chelsea's Child Neglect Arrest: 'It’s Hard Being a Public Person'
Rosie O'Donnell has broken her silence on troubled daughter Chelsea's arrest for alleged drug possession and child neglect.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian thanked fans for their support in an emotional TikTok video.
O'Donnell, 68, confessed: "It's hard to be a public person sometimes and it's hard for the children of those public people."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former daytime TV host's oldest daughter Chelsea, 27, was arrested on September 10 at her home in Marinette County, Wisconsin.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance and discovered Chelsea's home in deplorable condition, with filthy dishes, feces, garbage, used diapers and female hygiene products laying around.
Authorities also discovered meth pipes, needles and a digital scale within easy reach of Chelsea's 11-month-old son, Atlas, which prompted Child Protective Services to be called.
Chelsea, who reportedly has a history with substance abuse, was charged with four felony counts of "maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and THC".
Court documents revealed she was also slapped with two misdemeanor charges of "disorderly conduct/domestic abuse" and "possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs".
A little over a month after her daughter's arrest, O'Donnell addressed the tragic ongoing situation on TikTok.
She captioned her video "thank u" with a red heart emoji.
O'Donnell told followers: "I just wanted to thank everybody for their kind words and wishes about Chelsea.
"And for all the people who told me they were going through something similar with a child or spouse or a brother or a lover, thank you for making me feel less alone. I think it's hard to be a public person sometimes, and it's hard for the children of those public people.
"But, you know, it is what it is in the culture today. And here we are."
The same day O'Donnell uploaded her video, RadarOnline.com reported her daughter's baby daddy, Jacob Bourassa, asked the court to modify the couple's current custody arrangement, which was put in place in 2019.
Chelsea shares daughters Skylar Rose, Riley, and Avery Lynn with Bourassa. She additionally shares son Atlas with current boyfriend Jacob Nelund.
Bourassa pointed to Chelsea's recent arrest as his reason for demanding full custody of their children.
His filing stated: "Since the entry of the last order affecting legal custody and physical placement in this matter there has been a substantial change in circumstances concerning the parties’ minor children.
"A modification of periods of physical placement in favor of [Bourassa] is necessary because the current custodial conditions have the potential of being both physically and emotionally harmful to the best interests of the parties’ minor children.
"It is no longer in the best interests of the parties’ minor children that [Belle] have unsupervised placement."
Bourassa's filing asked the court to revise "periods of physical placement to provide that [Bourassa] shall have primary physical placement".
A hearing has been set for November.
