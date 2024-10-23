WATCH: Emotional Rosie O’Donnell Breaks Silence on TikTok After Troubled Daughter Chelsea's Child Neglect Arrest: 'It’s Hard Being a Public Person'

O'Donnell, 68, confessed: "It's hard to be a public person sometimes and it's hard for the children of those public people."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian thanked fans for their support in an emotional TikTok video.

Rosie O'Donnell has broken her silence on troubled daughter Chelsea's arrest for alleged drug possession and child neglect.

Authorities also discovered meth pipes, needles and a digital scale within easy reach of Chelsea's 11-month-old son, Atlas, which prompted Child Protective Services to be called.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance and discovered Chelsea's home in deplorable condition , with filthy dishes, feces, garbage, used diapers and female hygiene products laying around.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the former daytime TV host's oldest daughter Chelsea, 27, was arrested on September 10 at her home in Marinette County, Wisconsin.

A little over a month after her daughter's arrest, O'Donnell addressed the tragic ongoing situation on TikTok .

Court documents revealed she was also slapped with two misdemeanor charges of "disorderly conduct/domestic abuse" and "possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs".

Chelsea , who reportedly has a history with substance abuse, was charged with four felony counts of "maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and THC".

O'Donnell said 'it's hard to be a public person sometimes'.

She captioned her video "thank u" with a red heart emoji.

O'Donnell told followers: "I just wanted to thank everybody for their kind words and wishes about Chelsea.

"And for all the people who told me they were going through something similar with a child or spouse or a brother or a lover, thank you for making me feel less alone. I think it's hard to be a public person sometimes, and it's hard for the children of those public people.

"But, you know, it is what it is in the culture today. And here we are."