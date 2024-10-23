Home > Videos > Billie Eilish WATCH: Billie Eilish Takes Horror Tumble On Stage In Front of Thousands of Shocked Fans — Before Showing Massive Bruise Source: MEGA;TIKTOK Billie Eilish took a nasty fall during her recent performance at MSG in New York City. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 23 2024, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Billie Eilish took a nasty spill down the stairs at Madison Square Garden during her concert — and has a gnarly bruise to prove it. The nine-time Grammy winner flaunted her battle scars after crushing one of her three sold-out NYC gigs, adding to the list of pop stars who've suffered some unfortunate onstage falls this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Eilish shocked the sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden when she fell down a flight of stairs.

Eilish, currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, was waving goodbye to the roaring crowd at MSG when she stumbled down some steps and disappeared below the stage. The 22-year-old singer appeared to get right back up in the captured moment, which you can watch in the clip below.

After the performance, Eilish shared a photo of her gnarly leg bruise on X, showing off the massive discoloration. She wrote alongside the shot: "But literally."

The 22-year-old showed off her massive leg bruise on X, showing fans the 'literal' result of the nasty tumble.

Eilish stans immediately responded back to the Lunch singer, noting how "painful" the mark looked and giving her "all the healing vibes". The singer's accident comes just days after pop star Olivia Rodrigo plummeted through a trapdoor at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old was performing for 14,000 concertgoers when she ran across the stage and shockingly fell through the hatch, igniting a massive gasp among the crowd. It appeared the door had been accidentally left open following an earlier segment of the show.

While the Good 4 U hitmaker quickly disappeared from sight, she was able to grab onto the stage and pull herself back up. Rodrigo was in good spirits and even made a joke with fans as she reemerged, saying: "Oh my God! That was fun, I’m okay! Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage! Okay, where was I?"

Source: TIKTOK Eilish has been on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour since the end of September, which she hopes will be more 'enjoyable' than her previous tours.

Both Eilish and Rodrigo have been on tour promoting their newest albums this year — with Eilish's wrapping up in Dublin in July. The Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour has been somewhat of a rebirth for Eilish, who recently admitted she went through "really dark times" on previous tours.

Before embarking on the new journey at the end of September, the songwriter told Vogue she was determined to make it a more "enjoyable" experience. She said: "I didn't realize that I could make touring enjoyable. I just was very lonely for many years, and I'm not interested in that anymore. I want to enjoy the show as well as my days."

Eilish's tour follows her big wins at this year's Oscar and Grammy Awards for her hit song, What Was I Made For? The song achieved tremendous popularity after it was featured in the 2023 Barbie film.

Source: TIKTOK While discussing her recent successes, Eilish said she will continue to keep details of her personal life private after 'coming out' last year.

Despite Eilish's recent surge in accomplishments, she recently made it clear she still wants to keep the details of her private life on the down-low. In the same interview, the young star expressed she is no longer interested in openly discussing her sexuality after previously feeling pressure to "come out". During a chat with Variety last year, Eilish discussed having a "physical attraction" to women — something she now says she regrets.