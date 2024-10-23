Rosie O’Donnell’s Family Torment Deepens: Dad of Comic’s Troubled Daughter Chelsea’s Kids Rushes to Court After Her Child Neglect Arrest to Demand Custody Ruling

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jacob Bourassa asked the court to modify the current custody arrangement in place after he was awarded custody of their kids in 2019.

Rosie O'Donnell 's daughter Chelsea Belle's baby daddy is making it clear he wants the kids in his custody following her arrest for child neglect .

O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea Belle has shaken up her family following her latest arrest.

The pair share three daughters: Skylar Rose, Riley, and Avery Lynn. Belle also has a baby son, Atlas, with her current boyfriend, Jacob Nelund.

In the new motion, Bourassa said: “Since the entry of the last order affecting legal custody and physical placement in this matter there has been a substantial change in circumstances concerning the parties’ minor children.”

His attorney added: “A modification of periods of physical placement in favor of [Bourassa] is necessary because the current custodial conditions have the potential of being both physically and emotionally harmful to the best interests of the parties’ minor children.

“It is no longer in the best interests of the parties’ minor children that [Belle] have unsupervised placement.”