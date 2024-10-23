Rosie O’Donnell’s Family Torment Deepens: Dad of Comic’s Troubled Daughter Chelsea’s Kids Rushes to Court After Her Child Neglect Arrest to Demand Custody Ruling
Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea Belle's baby daddy is making it clear he wants the kids in his custody following her arrest for child neglect.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jacob Bourassa asked the court to modify the current custody arrangement in place after he was awarded custody of their kids in 2019.
The pair share three daughters: Skylar Rose, Riley, and Avery Lynn. Belle also has a baby son, Atlas, with her current boyfriend, Jacob Nelund.
In the new motion, Bourassa said: “Since the entry of the last order affecting legal custody and physical placement in this matter there has been a substantial change in circumstances concerning the parties’ minor children.”
His attorney added: “A modification of periods of physical placement in favor of [Bourassa] is necessary because the current custodial conditions have the potential of being both physically and emotionally harmful to the best interests of the parties’ minor children.
“It is no longer in the best interests of the parties’ minor children that [Belle] have unsupervised placement.”
The filing also made note of Belle's recent arrest, as Bourassa is asking the court to revise the “periods of physical placement to provide that [Bourassa] shall have primary physical placement..."
A hearing has been set for November in the case.
All this comes after horrifying photos from inside the home of Belle showed her residence filled with garbage, feces, and drugs after responding to a domestic disturbance.
Child Protective Services became involved after Belle's son, Atlas, was found in his crib surrounded by meth pipes, needles, and a digital scale.
Belle was charged with four felony counts of "maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and THC" on September 10.
The 27-year-old was also charged with with two misdemeanors, "disorderly conduct/domestic abuse", and "possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs".
Bell was released on bond, but just a few weeks later she was arrested a second time after cops found meth on during a traffic stop.
Following her arrest, O'Donnell responded on Instagram alongside a photo of Belle: "Chelsea is in the news today — this is a photo from a better time. Sadly, this is not new for our family. Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."
O'Donnell, who adopted Belle when she was a baby, has touched on her addiction issues and mental health struggles in the past.
In 2017, the actress admitted: "Chelsea is mentally ill. [She] has been in and out of hospitals most of her life. Born addicted to heroin. She has had a tough road. She is very sick. She is not capable of truth or reason."
Belle has yet to post bond stemming from her second arrest and is currently still behind bars.
