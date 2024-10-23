Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Liam Payne

Liam Payne's Rollercoaster Public and Private Life Laid Bare: From 'X Factor' Turmoil and Rise to Fame to Romance With Cheryl to Fling With Naomi Campbell

Composite photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

We go inside Liam Payne's rollercoaster public and personal life.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Liam Payne lived a tumultuous life before his tragic death at age 31.

RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at the former One Direction member's beginnings on X Factor to his relationship with Cheryl Cole and Naomi Campbell.

Payne died after falling from his hotel room's third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne
Source: MEGA

Payne previously opened up on being worried about hitting 'rock bottom' after One Direction success.

Article continues below advertisement

Toxicology results revealed he had a deadly mix of illegal substances in his system at the time of his death, including "pink cocaine" – a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy – as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack.

Payne was previously open about his battle with substance and alcohol abuse as he struggled to cope with his fame from an early age.

His career began when he auditioned for X Factor at age 14 in front of judges Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue, and Louis Walsh, as well as his future-ex and mother of his child, Cole.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne phone key solving mystery death cops hunt drug dealer
Source: MEGA

Payne was axed from 'X Factor' twice before being recruited for the show's boy band, 'One Direction'.

Article continues below advertisement

He made it past the first round but was cut in the boot camp phase. While Cowell brought him back for the judges' house stage, he was axed for a second time.

Cowell advised Payne to audition again in two years, at which he point the former American Idol judge recruited him for X Factor boyband One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Despite fans quickly taking to the boy band, Payne and his bandmates were eventually eliminated from the show; however, Cowell signed the group to his label, Syco Entertainment.

Article continues below advertisement
cheryls lonely life how singer has been single for four years since her split from tragic liam payne as fears grow over her mental health
Source: MEGA

Payne began dating former 'X Factor' judge Cole in December 2015.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The ensemble's debut single, What Makes You Beautiful, skyrocketed to the top of the charts globally and they proceeded to sell millions of copies of their first album, Up All Night.

The group released their fourth and final album together, entitled Four, in 2014. Malik left the group shortly after. Payne and the remaining members released another album a year later before going on an indefinite break.

Payne recalled the devastating impact of Malik's exit in a 2015 interview, sharing: "I think with Zayn’s particular exit and the way he chose to go, we haven’t really heard from him since he left.

"He didn't even say goodbye, if I am being honest. It was a really sordid scenario, from our side certainly. A bit strange. It's difficult."

Article continues below advertisement
naomi campbell
Source: MEGA

After his split from Cole, Payne was inolved in a four month fling with Naomi Campbell.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Payne was romantically linked to ex-girlfriend Cole, who is 10 years his senior, in December 2015. The former couple took their relationship public in 2016 and welcomed their first and only child together, son Bear, in March 2017.

They split in 2018 but remained on good terms while co-parenting their son.

He later said having Bear "ruined their relationship but for all the right reasons".

Article continues below advertisement

A year after splitting from Cole, Payne was romantically linked to supermodel Campbell, who is 23-years older than him.

Their unusual romance began with flirtatious comments and likes on Instagram before spiraling into a four-month fling. Payne described the model as "perfection in a person" while she doted on him for being a "beautiful soul".

Campbell was said to call the romance off after she became "bored" of Payne.

Payne was dating influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of his death.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.