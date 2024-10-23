Liam Payne's Rollercoaster Public and Private Life Laid Bare: From 'X Factor' Turmoil and Rise to Fame to Romance With Cheryl to Fling With Naomi Campbell

The ensemble's debut single, What Makes You Beautiful, skyrocketed to the top of the charts globally and they proceeded to sell millions of copies of their first album, Up All Night.

The group released their fourth and final album together, entitled Four, in 2014. Malik left the group shortly after. Payne and the remaining members released another album a year later before going on an indefinite break.

Payne recalled the devastating impact of Malik's exit in a 2015 interview, sharing: "I think with Zayn’s particular exit and the way he chose to go, we haven’t really heard from him since he left.

"He didn't even say goodbye, if I am being honest. It was a really sordid scenario, from our side certainly. A bit strange. It's difficult."