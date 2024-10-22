WATCH: Tragic Liam Payne’s Most Moving Video Chats — Including Drug-Addled Star's Podcast Interview Confession He Was 'Worried How Far Rock Bottom Was Going to Be'
Liam Payne has left behind a stream of videos and messages that lay bare his struggles with fame, fortune and depression.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tragic One Direction star was excruciatingly open about his personal life in a string of interviews.
In 2021, the singer sat down with The Diary of a CEO podcast and revealed to his loyal followers that not all was positive despite how things came across at times.
In the chat, Payne touched on the pressures he faced during One Direction's peak and admitted he feared over his "rock bottom".
He said: “I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it... I don’t even know if I’ve hit it yet."
Payne added: "I can either make that choice now and pick my last moment as my rock bottom or I can make a whole new low.”
In 2019, the hitmaker also opened up on his mental state after his One Direction exit during his appearance on This Morning.
He admitted: "I went through a number of different bits of therapy," and said as his solo album was released he was "just as afraid of the success as I was the failure."
Payne confessed: "... So I went away. I had a little thing with the drink," and urged those struggling to "go and speak with someone."
In 2022, Payne spoke with Logan Paul on his podcast Impaulsive and gave his response on what he would like to be remembered for.
He said at the time: “Honestly, just being a nice guy. I’d rather be known for being a nice guy than anything else.”
Payne added: "For me now, it’s trying to give everybody the time they deserve with you if that’s the thing they’re excited about. It doesn’t matter what they say or what they do. You just gotta give your time and effort into those people, because it comes back. So, yeah, I’d rather be known for being nice than anything else."
In another moment during the chat, Payne also admitted his struggles on being a role model for younger fans, especially while with One Direction.
The performer shared: "I always hate the term role model. We were 16-year-old boys in a band that would, like, be dumping water on stage on each other on stage every night.
"... You can’t really be a role model if you’re still learning. So, like, don’t follow me ‘cause I’m learning with you.”
During the interview, Payne aired out his grievances against members of the boy band — most notably against Zayn Malik.
In 2023, after taking taking some time off, Payne returned to social media with a video for his fans following his chat with Paul, and said: "It's been a while. I just took a little bit of time out. I just needed to take a little time off for myself because I actually became somebody who I didn't recognize anymore and I'm sure you guys didn't either."
He added: "One of the biggest remarks I made [during the Paul interview] was about the One Direction thing… and a lot of self-protection, I suppose, in that moment, more than anything.
"The rest of the boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they kinda came to the rescue. Even Zayn, as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online. It came across really big-headed didn’t it?”
Payne plummeted to his death from a balcony in Argentina on October 16. He was 31 years old.
The star allegedly had a deadly mix of drugs in his system at the time of his death.
