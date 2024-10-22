WATCH: Tragic Liam Payne’s Most Moving Video Chats — Including Drug-Addled Star's Podcast Interview Confession He Was 'Worried How Far Rock Bottom Was Going to Be'

In 2021, the singer sat down with The Diary of a CEO podcast and revealed to his loyal followers that not all was positive despite how things came across at times.

In the chat, Payne touched on the pressures he faced during One Direction's peak and admitted he feared over his "rock bottom".

He said: “I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it... I don’t even know if I’ve hit it yet."

Payne added: "I can either make that choice now and pick my last moment as my rock bottom or I can make a whole new low.”