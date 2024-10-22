Kylie Jenner Set 'Venom Flying' Backstage at Her Paris Fashion Week Catwalk Debut — With Sister Kendall 'Among Green-Eyed Models With Claws Out For Reality Star'
Kylie Jenner made a triumphant debut on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk, but sources sniffed that the claws were out as models closed ranks behind her back – including big sister Kendall.
"Kylie feels like she killed it, and in fairness she got great reviews, but the venom was flying backstage," squealed an insider.
The 27-year-old reality star turned makeup mogul closed the Coperni show at Disneyland Paris by walking the runway in an elegant strapless ballgown by the Parisian designer.
But although the Kardashians star was supported by momager Kris Jenner, 68, who shared a video of her "beautiful princess" strutting her stuff in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, Kendall, 28, wasn't nearly as thrilled, according to our mole!
"Kendall is very territorial," tattled the tipster. "She sees modeling as her thing and made it clear she wants this to be a onetime thing."
And sources blabbed her fellow catwalkers were just as catty!
"Models are especially vicious when it comes to influencers and reality stars taking away their jobs and lowering standards for the industry overall," spilled a spy. "It's a huge sore point!"
Kylie's high-profile spot as the final model in the show "amped up the bitterness" among the cutthroat mannequins, dished a snitch.
"All kinds of nasty things were said, including that she doesn't look like a model and could never cut it for real," squealed the spy. “A lot of these girls have been working at it since they were 14. They were all complaining she's just a trashy Kardashian who didn't deserve to be there!"
