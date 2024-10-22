Your tip
Kylie Jenner Set 'Venom Flying' Backstage at Her Paris Fashion Week Catwalk Debut — With Sister Kendall 'Among Green-Eyed Models With Claws Out For Reality Star'

kylie jenner set venom flying backstage
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is said to have faced backstage drama and jealousy during her Paris Fashion Week catwalk debut.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner made a triumphant debut on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk, but sources sniffed that the claws were out as models closed ranks behind her back – including big sister Kendall.

"Kylie feels like she killed it, and in fairness she got great reviews, but the venom was flying backstage," squealed an insider.

kylie jenner set venom flying backstage
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner made a triumphant debut on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk.

The 27-year-old reality star turned makeup mogul closed the Coperni show at Disneyland Paris by walking the runway in an elegant strapless ballgown by the Parisian designer.

But although the Kardashians star was supported by momager Kris Jenner, 68, who shared a video of her "beautiful princess" strutting her stuff in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, Kendall, 28, wasn't nearly as thrilled, according to our mole!

kylie jenner set venom flying backstage
Source: MEGA

A tipster said Kendall Jenner ‘sees modeling as her thing and made it clear she wants this to be a onetime thing.’

"Kendall is very territorial," tattled the tipster. "She sees modeling as her thing and made it clear she wants this to be a onetime thing."

And sources blabbed her fellow catwalkers were just as catty!

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner set venom flying backstage
Source: MEGA

An insider said Kylie Jenner's high-profile spot as the final model in the show ‘amped up the bitterness’ among the cutthroat mannequins.

"Models are especially vicious when it comes to influencers and reality stars taking away their jobs and lowering standards for the industry overall," spilled a spy. "It's a huge sore point!"

Kylie's high-profile spot as the final model in the show "amped up the bitterness" among the cutthroat mannequins, dished a snitch.

kylie jenner set venom flying backstage
Source: MEGA

Nasty things were said about Kylie Jenner, including ‘that she doesn't look like a model and could never cut it for real,’ an insider squealed.

"All kinds of nasty things were said, including that she doesn't look like a model and could never cut it for real," squealed the spy. “A lot of these girls have been working at it since they were 14. They were all complaining she's just a trashy Kardashian who didn't deserve to be there!"

