Diddy’s Children Sensationally Break Silence in Joint Show of Support for Jailed Rapper as He Awaits Sex Trafficking Trial: ‘We Stand United’

RadarOnline.com can reveal Diddy's eldest child Quincy released the message via Instagram on Tuesday in which they slammed "accusations" and "conspiracy theories" made against their father, in what was his children's first comments on the saga since his September arrest.

Diddy with six of his children before arrest.

Quincy, 33, wrote: "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiralled into absurdity on social media.

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way.

"We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."