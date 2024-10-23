Diddy's Children Sensationally Break Silence in Joint Show of Support for Jailed Rapper as He Awaits Sex Trafficking Trial: 'We Stand United'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ children have broken their silence by releasing a joint statement in support of the disgraced rapper.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Diddy's eldest child Quincy released the message via Instagram on Tuesday in which they slammed "accusations" and "conspiracy theories" made against their father, in what was his children's first comments on the saga since his September arrest.
Quincy, 33, wrote: "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiralled into absurdity on social media.
"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way.
"We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
The post, which includes a photo of the entire family sitting on an inflatable bouncy castle, listed Quincy's five siblings - Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Chance, 18, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 17 - as collaborators.
Quincy is the son of late actor and model Kim Porter from a previous relationship, and he was later adopted by Diddy.
The former couple went on to welcome their son Christian and their twin daughters.
Meanwhile, the rapper also shares his son Justin with stylist Misa Hylton, and daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman.
In October 2022, the rapper welcomed his youngest child, daughter Love, with model Dana Tran.
The father of the seven is currently behind bars in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.
Diddy, 54, was arrested in September on charges of federal racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The children's statement comes weeks after Diddy's mom, Janice Small Combs, slammed the "public lynching" of her son.
In a lengthy message shared on behalf of the Combs family, through her attorney Natlie G Figgers, she argued her son is not "the monster they have painted him to be."
While acknowledging Diddy has "made mistakes in the past" - namely the 2016 surveillance footage which emerged in May, showing the rapper kicking and punching his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Small Combs said: "To bear witness (to) what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.
"Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence."
She also encouraged fans, colleagues, friends, and the public to "not judge him before you've had the chance to hear his side."
RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday the rapper has been accused of groping a businessman at a party and was stopped by a well known athlete, in one of the latest lawsuits filed against the music mogul.
The suit is one of five new filings against the jailed hip-hop star, which also includes a separate allegation he raped a 13-year-old girl at a VMA afterparty.
