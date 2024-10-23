Your tip
Bloated 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck, 79, Piling On Flab and 'Sunk in Bitterness' Over Cop Show Cancellation

79-year-old 'Blue Bloods' star Tom Selleck spends his final days bloated and reportedly sinking in bitterness.

Oct. 23 2024

Aging Tom Selleck is still in bad shape and a grumpy mood over the cancellation of Blue Bloods — and insiders revealed his struggles to walk are making things worse.

The 79-year-old actor has been doing physical therapy, but "he's unsteady on his feet and has trouble walking unassisted," said an insider.

Said the source: "If things don't improve, he'll have to swallow his pride and use a walker."

Tom seemed downcast and walked with difficulty as he arrived at a private residence in Thousand Oaks, California, on October 1 before hitting the gym.

"Tom struggles to walk and always looks a mess," said an eyewitness.

"He has scars on his knees, which would indicate he's had surgery on them recently. Clearly, it's not going so well and taking a long time to heal.

Sources said the end of 'Blue Bloods' after 14 years has left Selleck bored, bitter and depressed.

"What he really needs is to lose weight – because all those extra pounds aren't doing his joints any good!"

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Selleck is said to be crunching the scales at 350 pounds, which is 150 pounds more than he weighed during his Magnum, P.I. heyday in the 1980s.

Tom Selleck is said to be crunching the scales at 350 pounds, which is 150 pounds more than he weighed during his 'Magnum P.I.' heyday in the 1980s.

Sources and docs alike said he was obese and could face serious health issues.

Meanwhile, the end of ‘Blue Bloods’ after 14 years has left Selleck bored, bitter and depressed, sources said.

Sources said Tom Selleck was obese and could face serious health issues.

"He doesn't seem to know what to do with himself," dished an insider. "His sense of purpose has left him!"

