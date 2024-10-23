Bloated 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck, 79, Piling On Flab and 'Sunk in Bitterness' Over Cop Show Cancellation

Aging Tom Selleck is still in bad shape and a grumpy mood over the cancellation of Blue Bloods — and insiders revealed his struggles to walk are making things worse.

The 79-year-old actor has been doing physical therapy, but "he's unsteady on his feet and has trouble walking unassisted," said an insider.

Said the source: "If things don't improve, he'll have to swallow his pride and use a walker."