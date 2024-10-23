Lonely Jennifer Aniston Has Replaced Friends With Dogs — As She Desperately 'Auditions' Wannabe Lovers at Cavernous Mansion
Canine-crazy Jennifer Aniston is still close to her Friends costars, but her real BFFs are her pampered pooches!
In fact, she was so traumatized by the passing of previous pets, insiders said she's thinking about cloning her pups — like her idol Barbra Streisand did.
Jen, 55, currently shares her $25 million mansion with three rescue dogs — a gray schnauzer mix named Clyde, a black-and-white pit bull mix named Sophie and a white shepherd mix named Lord Chesterfield.
Said a source: "They have full run of her house, they're totally spoiled.
"She's so attached to them that she's researching the possibilities of having them cloned, so that when they do eventually pass it might be a little less painful."
And now Clyde is a celeb in his own right – his animated doggie-ganger stars in Jen's new children's book, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life.
He also recently upstaged Jen during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Morning Show star is apprehensive about losing Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield because she's had her heart broken before — she was so inconsolable when her beloved Welsh corgi-terrier mix Norman died in 2011, she had his name tattooed on her foot.
And as RadarOnline.com reported, the 2019 death of her German shepherd Dolly was so painful, it brought her and ex-hubby Justin Theroux together for a tearful funeral, despite having split the year before.
"When she lost Norman, it absolutely wrecked her, and the same with Dolly – she's dreading going through that agony again," said a source.
"A few people have suggested she should look into cloning the three pups she has now just to ease the pain of the loss a little."
Aniston wouldn't be the first star to copy and paste her darling doggies.
Barbra, 82, has two pooches created from the cells of her late Samantha, who died in 2017.
Said an insider: "Jennifer admires Barbra and doesn't begrudge her cloning her dogs – she gets it. If she could have cloned Norman and Dolly, she probably would have because they were both so special to her. And she's equally attached to her dogs now."
All this comes as the man-less Aniston has been enjoying dates on the down-low, going to extreme lengths to keep them totally private, as RadarOnline.com revealed.
According to one pal, the twice-divorced beauty has secretly audited new suitors in cozy sessions behind closed doors at her lavish Bel-Air mansion.
The actress “is shy about going out and would rather stay home where she can have total privacy and control over her environment”, the insider said.
