Tom Selleck ‘Throwing Himself Into Potentially Fatal Back-Breaking Ranch Work’ to ‘Kill Retirement Boredom’
With Blue Boods coming to an end with Season 14 this year, actor Tom Selleck has been trying to remain busy at his ranch amid his retirement.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends alum’s inner circle is not too happy with Selleck doing the manual labor.
An insider claimed: “Instead of enjoying his time off, he’s working himself into a sweat doing repairs on the house, tending to the land, and pitching himself into all sorts of postures a guy his age and size shouldn't do.
“He should take it easy, but he won’t. He's lifting and climbing and doing most, if not all, the fix-it jobs himself.
“He needs something to do, but many feel he’s taking too many chances because when you get to be his age, if you fall, you break something.
“His family is concerned and even friends tell him he should get a hired hand, but Tom is stubborn and won’t be talked down from the ladder.”
The former TV star is supposedly searching for meaning in his life now that his cop drama has been canceled.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actor previously attempted to save his crime drama from cancellation.
However, CBS ultimately decided to end the show despite the soaring ratings.
The decision stemmed from the network attempting to cut costs after suffering a financial bloodbath during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
In addition to Selleck, his co-stars Donnie Wahlberg, 54, Bridget Moynahan, 53, Len Cariou, 84, Will Estes, 45, and Abigail Hawk, 42, were making about six figures an episode.
A source said: “Blue Bloods pays out more than $20million a year in salary before you even get into production costs.”
Despite the network holding firm on their decision to end the show, Selleck attempted to prove to the network that they made a huge mistake.
Selleck's desperate plea to save the show stemmed from the loss of his income.
He reportedly received about $200,000 each episode, which he would invest into his prized California avocado farm.
The Three Men and a Baby star also seemed worried about how his retirement would affect his marriage to his second wife, Jillie Mack, who he married in 1987.
A source said: “One of the beauties of his marriage to Jillie is that they've had time apart that makes their time together all the sweeter.
“I don’t think Jillie wants Tom around 24/7 any more than he wants that.
“And the ranch comes with very high costs for upkeep. Losing more than $4million a year in salary could create a real cash crunch.”
The Season 14 mid-season finale of Blue Bloods aired in May on CBS.
