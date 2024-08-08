Connecticut Man Accused of ‘Gruesome’ Mutilation of Elderly Father in ‘Tragedy of Shakespearean Proportions’
A Connecticut man has been arrested after police say his 83-year-old father was found dead and so badly mutilated that his organs had spilled outside his body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the Ridgefield Police Department, officers in Ridgefield responded to a home regarding a domestic incident around 1 a.m. on Aug. 3, Front Page Detectives reported.
On scene, police found a deceased man inside the home and arrested 31-year-old Steven James Uricchio on suspicion of murder.
The victim was identified as the victim's son, Marc Uricchio, according to the Connecticut Insider.
According to the medical examiner, the cause of death was determined to be sharp force and blunt force injuries to the head, neck, torso, and other body parts.
Officers located a bloody filet knife at the home as well as blood on the walls and stairs, according to police reports obtained by the Danbury News-Times.
Police reports claim Steven Uricchio called police and said he hurt his father. Once officers arrived at the residence, the suspect reportedly said he “murdered him really, really badly," according to the reports.
Uricchio was arrested, but he was hospitalized after he told police he consumed a quarter of a bottle of Advil. At the hospital, he told doctors he was prescribed medication, but had not taken it “in a month or two," according to police.
During an Aug. 5 court appearance, Uricchio’s attorney, Willie Dow, told the judge his client was “of a limited nature” and he was “concerned about my client’s mental health.”
Dow said his client has a “significant mental health history” and he should be on suicide watch, the Danbury News-Times reported.
Uricchio was charged with murder and he was being held on a $1.5 million bond, officials said.
After the arraignment hearing, Dow told reporters the case was “a tragedy of Shakespearean proportions.”
