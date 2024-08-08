Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > crime

Connecticut Man Accused of ‘Gruesome’ Mutilation of Elderly Father in ‘Tragedy of Shakespearean Proportions’

Connecticut Man Accused of Fatally Mutilating Father
Source: Ridgefield Police Department; Unsplash

Steven James Uricchio reportedly told police that he killed his father ‘really, really badly,’ officials said.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Connecticut man has been arrested after police say his 83-year-old father was found dead and so badly mutilated that his organs had spilled outside his body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Ridgefield Police Department, officers in Ridgefield responded to a home regarding a domestic incident around 1 a.m. on Aug. 3, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Connecticut Man Accused of Fatally Mutilating Father
Source: UNSPLASH

Police responded to a home in Connecticut for a domestic incident and found an elderly man dead inside.

On scene, police found a deceased man inside the home and arrested 31-year-old Steven James Uricchio on suspicion of murder.

The victim was identified as the victim's son, Marc Uricchio, according to the Connecticut Insider.

Connecticut Man Accused of Fatally Mutilating Father
Source: UNSPLASH

The victim's son was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

According to the medical examiner, the cause of death was determined to be sharp force and blunt force injuries to the head, neck, torso, and other body parts.

Officers located a bloody filet knife at the home as well as blood on the walls and stairs, according to police reports obtained by the Danbury News-Times.

Article continues below advertisement
Connecticut Man Accused of Fatally Mutilating Father
Source: UNSPLASH

During a search of the house, police said they found a bloody knife and blood on the walls and stairs.

MORE ON:
crime

Police reports claim Steven Uricchio called police and said he hurt his father. Once officers arrived at the residence, the suspect reportedly said he “murdered him really, really badly," according to the reports.

Uricchio was arrested, but he was hospitalized after he told police he consumed a quarter of a bottle of Advil. At the hospital, he told doctors he was prescribed medication, but had not taken it “in a month or two," according to police.

Article continues below advertisement
Connecticut Man Accused of Fatally Mutilating Father
Source: Hearst Connecticut Media

During his court appearance, Uricchio could be seen leaning on table and refusing to stand, which a judge ordered him to stand upright, officials said.

During an Aug. 5 court appearance, Uricchio’s attorney, Willie Dow, told the judge his client was “of a limited nature” and he was “concerned about my client’s mental health.”

Dow said his client has a “significant mental health history” and he should be on suicide watch, the Danbury News-Times reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Uricchio was charged with murder and he was being held on a $1.5 million bond, officials said.

After the arraignment hearing, Dow told reporters the case was “a tragedy of Shakespearean proportions.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.