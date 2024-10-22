Cancer-Hit King Charles at Center of Fresh Health Fears After He Lasts Just 10 Minutes at Tribute Lunch — As Indigenous Australian Senator Who Heckled Monarch Posts Beheading Cartoon

The Australian tour marked the first time Charles traveled overseas since he announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

After taking a rest day on Saturday, Charles attended a lunch in his honor, where he gifted parliament an hourglass to "bear witness" to the passage of time.

He said: "With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long.

"So thank you. Thank you. Thank you for making me feel so very welcome. Thank you."