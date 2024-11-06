Why Beyoncé Stunned Fans by Channeling Her Inner Pamela Anderson On Election Day — As Former 'Baywatch' Pin-Up Reacts to Singer's Raunchy Tribute
Pamela Anderson couldn’t contain her reaction after Beyoncé threw on a blonde wig and recreated some of the actress's most iconic outfits.
Queen Bey shared a video just before Election Day on Tuesday, dressing up in three of Anderson's most recognizable outfits — including her skimpy red Baywatch one-piece — to send a subtle message to fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer dropped the highly-anticipated visuals for her song Bodyguard, in which she also subtly urged viewers to head to the polls and vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
Titled Beywatch, the video featured Beyoncé holding a prop gun as a flag popped out reading: "Vote!"
One of the looks showed the singer mimicking Anderon's red-carpet look at the 1999 VMAs, consisting of a cinched white corset, fully-beaded skirt, and now-recognizable oversized pink hat.
Another outfit was based on the actress' look from her 1996 action film, Barb Wire, as Beyoncé posed on a motorcycle while dressed in a plunging black dress with elbow-length gloves.
For the last look, the 32-time Grammy Award winner rocked Anderson's classic red bathing suit from Baywatch, where she played the iconic role of C.J. Parker.
Bodyguard appears on Beyoncé's country-themed album Cowboy Carter, which was released in March — featuring the singles Texas Hold ‘Em, II Most Wanted, and 16 Carriages.
Beyoncé —who boasts 314 million followers on the platform — quickly grabbed the attention of Anderson, who reshared the video to her Instagram Stories with a heart emoji.
Beyoncé also shared a set of photos in the same look shortly after, where she added appropriate backgrounds to make her recreations more realistic.
The former Playboy model noticed her post once more, commenting: "LOVE" with a grey heart.
Hours later, Beyoncé shared another photo set of her dressed up in a completely different outfit — wearing a shirt with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' face on it.
The singer has been showing clear support for Harris during her campaign, despite GOP candidate Donald Trump being named the winner of the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday night.
The Single Ladies hitmaker has been one of the biggest celebrities to back the candidate — right alongside Taylor Swift, who publicly endorsed Harris last month.
Beyoncé even spoke in front of 30,000 people at a Harris campaign rally in Houston, Texas — her hometown — in late October.
She said: "I'm not here as a celebrity; I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother," she said claiming that a Republican-led government would roll back women’s rights."
She continued: "A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided."
"Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. We must vote, and we need you."
And, while the OG Baywatch star may be known for wearing red, Anderon has primarily kept her political beliefs out of the public eye.
