DICTATOR DON: We Reveal Trump's Hit-List Targets as He Gears Up to Unleash 'Revenge Administration' And Jack-Boot Hardline Policies Into Law

Composite photos of Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has drawn up a list of revenge targets including Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

Donald Trump's hit-list of targets has been revealed after the business mogul took control of the White House for a second time.

RadarOnline.com can identify who's in the firing as he prepares to unleash his revenge administration following his crushing election victory.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump promised he would get his revenge against particular figures should he return to White House.

Trump, 78, promised to take revenge on his enemies should he become President and predecessor Joe Biden, 81, is likely to be his first port of call.

After one of his indictments in 2023, Trump said: "I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Presidential rival Kamala Harris is on his list of targets.

Trump insists the Bidens are guilty of various crimes, including corruption, and he makes it clear prosecuting them will be revenge for the various cases against him since leaving office - namely him and his allies being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by a New York jury in the Stormy Daniels hush-money trial.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity in June, Trump said: "Look, when this election is over, based on what they've done, I would have every right to go after them, and it would be easy because it's Joe Biden, because it's Joe Biden, and you see all the criminality, all of the money that's going into the family and him."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Former President Barack Obama could also be in Trump's firing line.

On Hunter Biden and Jim Biden, the departing president's son and brother, Trump has claimed for years the pair have engaged in corrupt foreign business dealings.

Hunter was already convicted this year on gun possession and tax fraud charges brought by the Justice Department.

Next up is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who charged Trump in the hush-money case.

Asked in an interview whether he'd prosecute Bragg if he became President, Trump responded: "Alvin Bragg did some very bad things,” adding, but "I'm not going to say anything one way or the other" and "we're going to see what happens."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump said Hillary Clinton 'had to go to jail'.

Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the Manhattan hush-money trial, is also very much on Trump’s radar.

Shortly after the verdict, the new President said: "He's a crooked judge. And you'll understand that. And I say that knowing that it's very dangerous for me to say that. And I don’t mind because I'm willing to do whatever I have to do to save our country and to save our Constitution."

Trump has also repeatedly attacked Letitia James, who filed an ultimately successful civil-fraud lawsuit against the billionaire over his business practices.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump is targetting Joe Biden, his son Hunter and brother Jim.

Trump has said she should be "looked at" by authorities branded the civil-fraud case an "election interference."

The new President could also restart his war with Hillary Clinton.

During the 2016 election, Trump said Clinton "has to go to jail" because she used a private email server while working as secretary of state during the Obama administration.

Trump tried to engineer her prosecution while in office but was blocked by aides at the time.

Another ex-President Barack Obama could be in Trump’s firing line, too, after the Republican accused him of engaging in "treason" as a result of the Justice Department's investigation of his 2016 campaign and potential ties to Russia.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

