DICTATOR DON: We Reveal Trump's Hit-List Targets as He Gears Up to Unleash 'Revenge Administration' And Jack-Boot Hardline Policies Into Law

Trump insists the Bidens are guilty of various crimes, including corruption, and he makes it clear prosecuting them will be revenge for the various cases against him since leaving office - namely him and his allies being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by a New York jury in the Stormy Daniels hush-money trial.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity in June, Trump said: "Look, when this election is over, based on what they've done, I would have every right to go after them, and it would be easy because it's Joe Biden, because it's Joe Biden, and you see all the criminality, all of the money that's going into the family and him."