How 'Comeback Kid' Donald Trump Cruised Towards Victory Over Kamala Harris In Historic Night — As Humiliated VP Goes AWOL
Donald Trump today stands on the brink of one of the greatest comebacks in political history.
With more than 100 million votes counted, the Republican was outperforming bitter rival Kamala Harris in most of the critical swing states, RadarOnline can reveal.
His early surge was enough for the bookmakers to hail him nailed on for a stunning victory.
Trump’s billionaire cheerleader Elon Musk declared: "Game, set and match:"
And at a bash at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, close pal and Brit rightwing politician Nigel Farage said: "The mood is joyous. This is the most incredible political comeback in any of our lifetimes."
Confidence that he was on his way back to the White House built from the moment the first polls closed.
In the critical swing states, early counting showed him doing significantly better against Harris than he did when losing to Joe Biden in 2020.
He clinched his first big victory - with the Associated Press calling North Carolina for the former President.
Georgia was next to fall to Trump just two hours later by a margin of around 51-48 per cent.
It was four years ago when Trump famously pleaded with the state's election chief to "find him" the 11,000 votes needed to cling on.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
And then Fox called the crucial battleground of Pennsylvania for him too.
It put him within a whisker of the 270 needed for victory – with Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin all up for grabs.
As the walls closed in on Harris, one bookmaker said: "She can't come back from this."
Trump also defied an opinion poll which had grabbed headlines by predicting he would lose Iowa.
Other swing state races remained too close to call, and some Democrats had not given up hope of Harris turning the night around.
But Republicans Abroad spokesperson Sara Elliot said her candidate had given Harris a “shellacking”.
She said: "This is what we would call in America a shellacking, a thumping.
"It is definitely not what we expected in some ways, being that the polls were as close as they are."
Scarlett Maguire, pollster at JL Partners, said Trump made "huge progress" with both young voters and non-white voters.
He won around one in three ethnic minority votes, which Maguire said for a Republican candidate is "absolutely astonishing".
She added that the coalition of voters who elected Trump is one of the most diverse in US history.
Maguire said: "It's a radical realignment that the US is seeing.
"It would've been unthinkable that a Republican candidate could do this well.
"What's particularly interesting is that it seems to be driven by Hispanic men and black men. They were really turning out for Trump."
Pals of Harris briefed reporters that they were concerned her path to the White House was becoming "too narrow".
Harris had gone to ground this morning after pulling out of a planned speech at her own party in Washington.
Her campaign co-chair told the gathered supporters – where the mood was "pretty grim" – that they "won’t hear from the VP tonight".
At a Democratic event in London, there were shouts of "no, that can't be right" as projections showed Trump surging ahead among Latino voters in Michigan.
His strong showing with Latinos came just days after a row when a comedian referred to Puerto Rico as "garbage" during one of his rallies.
The betting markets went bananas as early results saw Trump way up on the last election in a series of swing states.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.