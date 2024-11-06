How 'Comeback Kid' Donald Trump Cruised Towards Victory Over Kamala Harris In Historic Night — As Humiliated VP Goes AWOL

His early surge was enough for the bookmakers to hail him nailed on for a stunning victory.

Trump’s billionaire cheerleader Elon Musk declared: "Game, set and match:"

And at a bash at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, close pal and Brit rightwing politician Nigel Farage said: "The mood is joyous. This is the most incredible political comeback in any of our lifetimes."

Confidence that he was on his way back to the White House built from the moment the first polls closed.