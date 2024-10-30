Trump’s 'Sliding Doors' Election: How The Don Faces Being Able to Ditch Federal Cases Against Him if He Wins — Or Go to Jail If He Loses
Donald Trump has plenty riding on the outcome of this Presidential election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal just how Trump may spend the rest of his life behind bars if he fails to beat out Kamala Harris on Tuesday, or completely avoid prison if he wins.
If the 78-year-old manages to once again become president, he will be able to shrug away the numerous federal criminal cases against him, as well as be immune from prosecution while in office. Trump, all thanks to the Supreme Court, will also have broad immunity from prosecution once he eventually makes his way out of the White House.
However, things will get a lot more murky for the former reality star if he fails to capture more electoral votes than his opponent.
Bennett Gershman, a professor of constitutional law at Pace Law School, explained: "He will be facing serious legal jeopardy if he loses. He knows that. It’s probably on his mind every day. He faces four very, very serious cases, in one of which he has already been convicted as a felon. The others are easily convictable.”
Meanwhile, Martin Horn, a professor of corrections at John Jay College and the executive director of the New York State Sentencing Commission, thinks Trump and his team will do nothing but fight if he loses the election.
He said: "This defendant will use every means at his disposal to delay the outcome and complicate the adjudication. Who knows what legal maneuvers are available to him?”
Trump currently has four cases against him including his hush-money case and the January 6 case.
On November 26, three weeks after the election, Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on the 34 counts of falsifying business records he was found guilty of this past May.
The charges come from hush-money payoffs the former president directed to be made to porn star Stormy Daniels, 45, during his 2016 campaign, in hopes to hide her story of an illicit affair 10 years earlier.
Trump could find himself sentenced to "24 months in jail", according to Gershman.
Another notable case against Trump is the January 6 case where he was indicted on four charges in 2023. However, his team filed an appeal claiming that, as a former president, he was free from prosecution and the Supreme Court agreed.
The case was then sent back down to trial judge Tanya Chutkan so that she could decide which of the charges should be thrown out under the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Even with the major changes, Mary McCord, a professor at Georgetown Law, still believes Trump will potentially still face consequences.
She explained: “I think Judge Chutkan will hold that there are some things clearly not done in his official capacity that he can be held accountable for criminally, and he will take that up and go all the way up to the Supreme Court again.”
Trump also has to answer for his Georgia’s election-interference case as well as the classified-documents case
Even with all the hurdles, some pundits believe Trump will find himself back in the White House again, especially after president Joe Biden's latest gaffe.
After Puerto Rico was referred to as a "floating island of garbage" by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump’s Madison Square Garden event, Biden responded by seemingly calling Trump's supporters "garbage".
