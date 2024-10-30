Trump’s 'Sliding Doors' Election: How The Don Faces Being Able to Ditch Federal Cases Against Him if He Wins — Or Go to Jail If He Loses

Bennett Gershman, a professor of constitutional law at Pace Law School, explained: "He will be facing serious legal jeopardy if he loses. He knows that. It’s probably on his mind every day. He faces four very, very serious cases, in one of which he has already been convicted as a felon. The others are easily convictable.”

Meanwhile, Martin Horn, a professor of corrections at John Jay College and the executive director of the New York State Sentencing Commission, thinks Trump and his team will do nothing but fight if he loses the election.

He said: "This defendant will use every means at his disposal to delay the outcome and complicate the adjudication. Who knows what legal maneuvers are available to him?”