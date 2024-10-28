Comic Tony Hinchcliffe Blasted for Joking Democrats Are Running the ‘P Diddy Party’ As He Mocks Kamala Harris For Revelling in Celebrity Endorsements
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe has been slammed for comparing Kamala Harris' celebrity-endorsed Democratic party to one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs X-rated "freak off" bashes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Hinchcliffe’s jibe during Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden Rally, a potshot at A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce and Taylor Swift backing the Vice President, has not gone down well in certain quarters.
The comment is particularly sensitive given the disgraced rapper is currently behind bars awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
Hinchcliffe, 40, said: "The other side has a lot of crazy endorsements: (Taylor) Swift, Eminem, Leo DiCaprio, Beyonce.
"Every day, the Democratic Party looks more and more like a P Diddy party."
Social media users have hit out at his Diddy reference, one wrote: "Hinchcliffe has lost a ton of respect from me for this. Gross," another added: "Hinchliffe's whole shtick as a 'comedian' is blaring out racist bile."
A third commented: "I've heard some of Hinchcliffe’s material today. Surely there's a bar (a really low bar) on California’s 54th district where he can get a residency and the audience he deserves."
The comedian also attacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for drawing parallels between Trump's Madison Square Garden rally and a notorious Nazi gathering in 1939.
He brought up the sexual misconduct scandal with Monica Lewinsky and former US President Bill Clinton, saying: "Hillary Clinton said this is a Nazi rally today.
"The most anti-war President of my lifetime, and she calls him 'Hitler'.
"Hillary, let me remind you, it was your husband who shot people… or, as he called them 'interns'.
- Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden Rally Branded an 'Echo of Nazism' After He Filled It With Fury, Bitterness and Racist Threats
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Trashes 'No Talent' Rihanna Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show
- Actress Rita Moreno, 92, Mocks Donald Trump's 'Very Small Pickle' While Appearing on 'The View'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"By the way, if I commit suicide in three weeks, I didn’t."
The podcaster later attacked Puerto Rico, home to 3.2m U.S. citizens, branding the region an "island of garbage floating in the ocean."
He also said "these Latinos, they love making babies" and made crude remarks about their attitude to family planning methods before Trump took to the stage.
His comments were slammed by singer Ricky Martin, a Harris supporter, who ranted on Instagram: "That's what they think of us."
Following his own 80-minute speech, in which he promised to invoke an 18th century law to pave the way for mass deportations, Trump attempted to distance himself from Hinchliffe's "joke" concerning Puerto Rico.
Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said in a statement to CNN: "This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."
Two Republicans in the state of Florida, which has a prominent Puerto Rican population, were among those who called out the joke.
US congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar said she was "disgusted" by the "racist comment".
She said on X that it did not "reflect the GOP values", referring to the Republican Party, and noted thousands of Puerto Ricans served in the military.
US Senator Rick Scott said: "The joke bombed for a reason. It's not funny and it's not true."
He added: "Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans.”
Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.