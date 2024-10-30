Chained, Vomiting Black Blood and Fighting Warped Versions of Herself: Lady Gaga Sparks Fears For Mental Health With Brutal New Music Video Amid 'Joker 2' Flop

The 38-year-old shared the music video on X along with a caption explaining her creative direction for the shoot.

She wrote: "I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic.

"Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me.

"That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment."