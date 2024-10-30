Chained, Vomiting Black Blood and Fighting Warped Versions of Herself: Lady Gaga Sparks Fears For Mental Health With Brutal New Music Video Amid 'Joker 2' Flop
Lady Gaga has sparked mental health concerns with her bizarre new music video.
RadarOnline.com can reveal scenes of the singer in chains, vomiting black blood and fighting versions of herself in the video for her latest single, Disease, has fans fearing for Gaga's mental health.
Gaga, 38, released her new track as she faced backlash over her box office flop, Joker: Folie à Deux.
The 38-year-old shared the music video on X along with a caption explaining her creative direction for the shoot.
She wrote: "I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic.
"Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me.
"That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment."
She added: "Dancing, morphing, running, purging. Again and again, back with myself. This integration is ultimately beautiful to me because it’s mine and I’ve learned to handle it. I am the conductor of my own symphony.
"I am every actor in the plays that are my art and my life. No matter how scary the question, the answers are inside of me. Essential, inextricable parts of what makes me me. I save myself by keeping going. I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Gaga's new music video begins with her being a victim of a car crash before descending into chaos with her fighting various past versions of herself.
At one point, she's seen covered in scars, chained up in a dark bedroom standing on yet another version of herself. The gruesome video ends with a claustrophobic scene as two walls close in on the singer, eventually crushing her to death.
The gory video prompted split reactions from fans, with some applauding the singer's "vulnerability" while some branded the song "awful" and questioned the timing of its release, mere weeks after her latest film bombed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gaga was said to be "furious" and "embarrassed" when she discovered most of her scenes in Joker 2 had been cut.
A source revealed: "She was not only irate, She's the Joker's partner in crime in the sequel embarrassed and shocked over how most of her scenes were excised but also furious about how the songs were presented.
"There were all these awkward shifts from violence and dread to upbeat, jazzy songs. It made her look foolish and inept."
Audiences took notice too – and didn't hold back when they aired their opinions of the film online.
One social media user called the out of place musical numbers "pointless, low effort and forgettable".
Another source claimed the flop was the "wake-up call" Gaga "needed" to return her focus on her music career.
The insider said: "A pretty clear message that she's a singer and songwriter first – and an actor second.
"Yes, she made numerous critically acclaimed movies before this flop, but they don't make up for this embarrassment. She came off looking like an amateur."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.