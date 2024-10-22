Your tip
Secrets Behind Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2' Flop: Singer Left 'Furious, Embarrassed and Shocked' Most Scenes Were 'Dumped On Cutting Room Floor' — Leaving Her With 33 Minutes of Screen Time

Lady Gaga was left ‘furious, embarrassed, and shocked’ after most of her scenes were cut from ‘Joker 2’, sources say.

Oct. 22 2024

Humiliated Lady Gaga is ready to bail on Hollywood after her musical flick Joker: Folie à Deux was savaged by critics and former fans, sources have gabbed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bad Romance singer, 38, was left red-faced after the big-budget Joker sequel – in which the 13-time Grammy winner plays psychiatrist turned murderous moll Harley Quinn-flopped with moviegoers and many of her scenes were chopped from the final cut.

An insider squealed Gaga was left red-faced after the ‘Joker’ sequel, in which she plays psychiatrist turned murderous moll Harley Quinn, flopped with moviegoers and many of her scenes were chopped from the final cut.

A source spilled: "She was not only irate, She's the Joker's partner in crime in the sequel embarrassed and shocked over how most of her scenes were excised but also furious about how the songs were presented.

"There were all these awkward shifts from violence and dread to upbeat, jazzy songs. It made her look foolish and inept."

Audiences turned up their noses at the production, with one viewer calling the musical pieces only one of which Gaga actually wrote – "pointless, low effort and forgettable" and another labeling the entire film "dreck".

Sources revealed Gaga is aiming to take a break from Tinseltown to refocus on her pop career.

Lady GaGa

Now, sources snitched the House of Gucci gal is aiming to take a break from Tinseltown to refocus on her pop career.

A spy said: "It was a wake-up call that she needed.

"A pretty clear message that she's a singer and songwriter first – and an actor second.

An insider said ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ was a career wake-up call Gaga needed.

"Yes, she made numerous critically acclaimed movies before this flop, but they don't make up for this embarrassment. She came off looking like an amateur."

