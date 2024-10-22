Secrets Behind Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2' Flop: Singer Left 'Furious, Embarrassed and Shocked' Most Scenes Were 'Dumped On Cutting Room Floor' — Leaving Her With 33 Minutes of Screen Time
Humiliated Lady Gaga is ready to bail on Hollywood after her musical flick Joker: Folie à Deux was savaged by critics and former fans, sources have gabbed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bad Romance singer, 38, was left red-faced after the big-budget Joker sequel – in which the 13-time Grammy winner plays psychiatrist turned murderous moll Harley Quinn-flopped with moviegoers and many of her scenes were chopped from the final cut.
A source spilled: "She was not only irate, She's the Joker's partner in crime in the sequel embarrassed and shocked over how most of her scenes were excised but also furious about how the songs were presented.
"There were all these awkward shifts from violence and dread to upbeat, jazzy songs. It made her look foolish and inept."
Audiences turned up their noses at the production, with one viewer calling the musical pieces only one of which Gaga actually wrote – "pointless, low effort and forgettable" and another labeling the entire film "dreck".
- Lady Gaga Writing A 'Screenplay Of Her Life Story' After Bad Breakup From Dan Horton
- Lady Gaga & 'House Of Gucci' Cast Trashed By Iconic Fashion Family, Calls Film An 'Insult' To Their Legacy
- Margot Robbie Looks Disheveled & Distressed Leaving Cara Delevingne's Home After Talks Of An Intervention For The Trouble Model
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Now, sources snitched the House of Gucci gal is aiming to take a break from Tinseltown to refocus on her pop career.
A spy said: "It was a wake-up call that she needed.
"A pretty clear message that she's a singer and songwriter first – and an actor second.
"Yes, she made numerous critically acclaimed movies before this flop, but they don't make up for this embarrassment. She came off looking like an amateur."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.