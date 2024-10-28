Donald Trump Racism Scandal: Ex-President's Camp Desperately Tries to Distance Itself From Comic Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico Joke at MSG Rally

On Sunday night, comedian Hinchcliffe took the stage in front of 20,000 people and called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

In his speech, the comedian said: “There’s a lot going on. Like, I don’t know if you know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico."

He also said Latinos “love making babies.”

Hinchcliffe added: “They do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country."