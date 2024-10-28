'Diddy' Hit By Another Sickening Pedophile Lawsuit: Jailed 'Sex Beast' Accused of Drug-Raping Boy Aged 10 — After 9-Year-Old 'Victim' Came Forward to Accuse Him of Abuse

According to the bombshell lawsuit, the victim claimed he met the disgraced producer back in 2005 when he traveled with his parents from California to New York City.

The victim claimed he was a 10-year-old at the time and interested in becoming an actor or rapper.

The young boy's parents hired an industry consultant who arranged for Combs to meet with the young boy for an “audition.”

Combs allegedly asked to meet with the boy alone before meeting with the family and the consultant allegedly took the 10-year-old to Combs’ hotel room without his parents.

According to the lawsuit, the young boy performed for Combs who told him that he could "make him a star."