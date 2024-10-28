Your tip
Fresh Fears for Justin Bieber: Model Who Partied with 'Diddy' Claims Singer 'Wasn't Protected' From Alleged Sex Beast As Teen

Photo of Precious Muir and Justin Bieber with Diddy
Source: MEGA/Youtube

Muir claimed that Bieber 'wasn't protected' enough as a teen.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

A Playboy model has claimed that Justin Bieber "wasn't protected" enough from jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in jail.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that following the arrest of the disgraced music producer, fans have been worried about the "Baby" singer's health after videos and photos resurfaced of the two spending time together.

sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

Diddy is being held without bail after pleading not guilty and his trial was set for next Spring.

Precious Muir, a former Playboy model, spoke out about the duo's relationship and claimed that Bieber should've been "protected" against the disgraced producer.

Muir also claimed that Bieber's parents, Jeremy and Pattie, should have been with him "at all times" while meeting with Combs.

She said: "There is no way that their parents should have left their children with this man by themselves. So that itself should have been in there. The parents should have been present."

"I don't know why the parents weren't there and protecting their child."

The model added during the interview with The Mirror US: "Nobody around Diddy is going to say, 'No you can't do that.' So you need to be there to protect your child. It's very strange to me that the parents dropped them off at this camp and picked them up whenever he decided it was time for them to go home, or whatever the case may be."

After a long of ongoing accusations were made, videos and photos of a teenage Bieber with Diddy alone resurfaced.

One video in question is Bieber's "48 Hours With Diddy" when he was just 15 years old.

A fan wrote in the comments section: "Poor kid man, he still had light in his eyes."

Another added: "48 hours with Diddy sounds like a horror movie."

A third said: "Justice for Justin."

justin bieber in diddy tailspin
Source: MEGA

It's rumored Diddy plied Bieber with drugs and booze and brought him to clubs when he was underage.

Muir added that even if a parent wasn't able to be present, an adult such as a manager should have been by the teen's side.

She said: "Don't just let some guy who you barely know who's convinced you that it's going to be okay. Because he's good at that. Don't let this man convince you that it's okay for him to be hanging out, or your young child sleeping over at this grown man's house."

Justin Bieber

In a past interview, the model opened up about a traumatic experience she had at a Diddy bash.

RadarOnline.com previously reported the former model explained that she felt like she was "having a stroke" after she was allegedly drugged at the bash after taking "just one sip" of champagne.

After taking just one sip of the beverage, Muir knew something was wrong.

She claimed: “Somebody had put something in a drink. I had an immediate reaction to one sip from the beverage."

“It just had me in a movement where one side of my face was falling. I almost felt like I had a stroke.”

laurens image templates
Source: MEGA

Muir shared her own 'traumatic' story from attending a Diddy party.

As the list of ongoing accusations grows, Diddy has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since he was arrested.

The disgraced producer is being held without bail after pleading not guilty and his trial was set for May 2025.

The rapper's lawyers said in a previous statement: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

laurens image templates
Source: YouTube

Fans are left worried for Bieber has videos and photos resurfaced.

