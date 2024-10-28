Frail Hulk Hogan, 71, at Center of Health Fears as He Struggles to Rip Off Shirt During Bizarre Appearance at Donald Trump's MSG Rally
Hulk Hogan might have been playing up his "strong and mighty" image while rallying support for Donald Trump during the last stop on his campaign trail.
The professional wrestler is believed to be "wasting away" and "struggling" with his declining strength due to age, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as showcased by his epic battle to rip his shirt open while introducing the GOP candidate on Sunday.
The 71-year-old, who has consistently backed the former president, took the mic at Madison Square Garden to hype up fellow MAGA enthusiasts at Trump's final rally in NYC.
The retired wrestler approached the stand wearing two red tank tops and a matching feather boa around his neck, accompanied by his signature sunglasses and red bandana.
In a fit of vigor, Hogan attempted to rip the top shirt from its center — clearly struggling with the task that would've been a breeze for the macho man in his heyday.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "The Hulk has not been in a good way for a long time, but this display shows how bad things have gotten."
"He is already struggling to walk from his wrestling days, and now it appears his muscles are wasting away."
They continued: "His old self would have found it embarrassing, but he pushed himself really hard in the past and there's nothing he can do about this."
After finally ripping the shirt, Hogan did Trump's arm-pumping dance and gestured to the crowd, encouraging different sections to cheer.
He yelled: "Let me tell you something Trumpamaniacs, welcome to the house that Hulkamania built!"
"Usually when I'm in Madison Square Garden, I'm body slamming giants, I'm winning World Heavy Weight titles and cracking people over the head with steel chairs."
"Today this is Donald Trump's house, brother."
The TV personality also repeatedly flexed his muscles on stage while telling the audience that "Trump is the only man that can fix this country today" as he delivered his five-minute speech.
Hogan, recognized as one of the most popular wrestlers of the 1980s, has been backing up the Republican candidate throughout his 2024 campaign.
He previously spoke at the Republican National Convention in mid-July, where he once again attempted to tear his shirt open.
The gesture came after Hogan brought up Trump's assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania the week before.
He said: "Last week, when they took a shot at my hero, and they tried to kill the next president of the United States, enough was enough."
Hogan then tore open his black tank while shouting: "And I said, 'Let Trump-O-Mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-O-Mania rule again! Let Trump-O-Mania make America great again!'"
Hogan was one of the many Republican supporters to precede Trump in front of the sold-out crowd of 20,000.
Several other speakers took the mic before Trump, including his running mate, Senator JD Vance; his sons, Eric and Don Jr; his wife, Melania; his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump; and US House Speaker, Mike Johnson.
Other big names were entrepreneur Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
While Trump made several claims during the rally, many regarding immigration and Kamala Harris' beliefs have already been fact-checked and proven false.
The 2024 U.S. presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 5.
