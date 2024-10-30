TRUMP’S LATEST CON: How Master of Fake News Don, 78, Is Battling to Win Election On Huge Lies About Healthy U.S. Economy Being 'The Worst'
Donald Trump and his claims on the American economy being at "its worst" continue to get shattered by the facts.
The 2024 GOP candidate is stirring the pot, insisting America is in crisis to rally his MAGA supporters — despite the substantial decrease in inflation and unemployment over the past two years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The economy has gotten increasingly strong, with the country adding nearly 18million jobs. The unemployment rate — which rose to 14.8% in 2020 — is at a low 4.1% now.
The median household income has also jumped to $80,610 under the Biden-Harris administration, which is higher than it was during Trump's last year in office.
The U.S. has added over 700,000 factory jobs — way more than were added during Trump's former presidency.
For small businesses, a record 19million new business applications were also filed under President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, the stock market has soared to record highs for the wealthy — demonstrating that the economy is thriving despite Trump’s earlier warnings that it would crash under Biden’s leadership.
Economists have been commenting on the improved state of America recently, digging a grave for Trump's rhetoric on what "bad shape" the country is currently in.
Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, said: "In the 35 years I’ve been an economist, I've rarely seen an economy performing as well as it is.
"I'd give it an A+."
However, the U.S. public is still feeling the inflation surge from a few years ago, and many are unable to recognize what's really going on.
People might not be aware that wages have grown faster than inflation in the last two years, and that real wages are now higher than they were prior to the pandemic.
According to an AP-NORC poll this month, 62% of Americans thought the economy was in bad shape, while only 38% believed the opposite.
In short, the economy was in much worse condition during the MAGA enthusiast's final year in office, and his constant claims that it is suffering now more than ever is a show of ignorance.
When Trump tells his MAGA supporters that the economy is "the worst ever", he's also failing to neglect the other times when it was in far worse shape — including the 2008 recession and the 1930s Great Depression.
While America's economic system still has problems, Biden and VP Kamala Harris are not at fault — despite Trump constantly claiming so.
Inflation was driven by two primary factors that raised energy and food prices: factory shutdowns and global supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, along with Russia's war in Ukraine.
If Trump returns to office, many economists believe his intention to impose tariffs on all imported goods could lead to a massive spike in inflation
They also believe it could trigger a dangerous trade war, potentially leading to a recession and leaving millions jobless.
