Secrets of Mysterious 'Ketamine Queen' at Center of Matthew Perry Drug Death Case Revealed as She Languishes in Jail One Year After 'Friends' Star's Overdose

Months after Perry's death, Sangha was still living her glamorous life filled with vacations, caviar, and sipping tea, which she proudly posted on social media accounts.

In March, authorities raided her North Hollywood home where she allegedly manufactured, stored, and distributed illegal substances for years — including drugs allegedly connected to Perry's death.

Authorities allegedly found cocaine, 79 vials of ketamine, and three pounds of orange pills containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Sangha's customers knew her as the “Ketamine Queen.”

Prosecutors claimed: “Given the volume of drugs the defendant sold, there are likely more victims."

Sangha was arrested in March and released on bail — but in August, prosecutors brought a new indictment and accused her of playing a role in Perry's death, along with four other people.

After her August arrest, she pleaded not guilty and was denied bail by a judge.