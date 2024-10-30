Secrets of Mysterious 'Ketamine Queen' at Center of Matthew Perry Drug Death Case Revealed as She Languishes in Jail One Year After 'Friends' Star's Overdose
The secrets of the mysterious "Ketamine Queen" at the center of the late Matthew Perry's drug overdose have been revealed.
One year after the Friends actor's death, Jasveen Sangha is currently behind bars awaiting trial after being charged for the alleged role she played in the star's overdose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Months after Perry's death, Sangha was still living her glamorous life filled with vacations, caviar, and sipping tea, which she proudly posted on social media accounts.
In March, authorities raided her North Hollywood home where she allegedly manufactured, stored, and distributed illegal substances for years — including drugs allegedly connected to Perry's death.
Authorities allegedly found cocaine, 79 vials of ketamine, and three pounds of orange pills containing methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Sangha's customers knew her as the “Ketamine Queen.”
Prosecutors claimed: “Given the volume of drugs the defendant sold, there are likely more victims."
Sangha was arrested in March and released on bail — but in August, prosecutors brought a new indictment and accused her of playing a role in Perry's death, along with four other people.
After her August arrest, she pleaded not guilty and was denied bail by a judge.
In addition to Sangha, the late actor's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, and Erik Fleming, who helped coordinate the sale of ketamine between Sangha and Perry, were all charged in connect to the fatal overdose.
- 'Purge' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause Of Death Revealed, Months After She Was Found Mysteriously Dead In Car
- Matthew Perry's Family's Pain Laid Bare Ahead of 1 Year Anniversary of His Drug Death: 'Friends' Star's Stepdad and Sister Say Ketamine Tragedy Was 'Shattering'
- Kate Quigley – Sole Survivor Of Suspected Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine Overdose That Killed 3, Including Comedian Fuquan Johnson – Is Only Lucid For Moments At A Time
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Sangha's trial was set for March 4, 2025, and she currently faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Following the bombshell announcement in the case, Sangha's lawyer, Mark Geragos, claimed that she “had no connection” to Perry.
Geragos claimed the media has made Sangha into something “that she isn’t."
He added: “People like to make her out into something that she isn’t, but there’s a whole different side here, a story to be told and it will be told at her trial."
One year after the death of Perry, his mother Suzanne Morrison said that she was “thrilled” to hear about the charges pressed against the individuals involved with his death.
In the interview, she also claimed that she was aware of her son's struggle with ketamine, which he was allegedly taking for depression.
Perry's stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison, added: “What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them, that they are now on notice.
“It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com