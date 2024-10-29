Home > Celebrity > Matthew Perry 'Friends' Forever: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's Share Tearful Tributes to Matthew Perry One Year After His Shocking Ketamine Death Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars have shared touching tributes on the anniversary of the star's death. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 29 2024, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

The heartache lingers for Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox as they continue to mourn the unexpected loss of their Friends co-star Matthew Perry one year after his passing. The Hollywood stars, who spent a decade alongside Perry on the beloved 90s sitcom, conveyed their grief through brief — yet powerful — tributes that spoke volumes to the late actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@jenniferaniston Aniston commemorated the 1 year anniversary of her Friends co-star's death with a photo carousel on Instagram.

On October 28, 2023, Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades residence, with the "acute effects of Ketamine" being named the main cause of death months later. Recognizing the troubled star's death anniversary, both Cox and Aniston shared photo carousels on Instagram.

Source: MEGA The Hollywood stars starred on Friends with Matthew Perry for 10 years, with Cox playing the late actor's on-screen wife.

Aniston's post started with a black-and-white photo of her and Perry, followed by an onscreen moment between their Friends characters, a backstage snap of the cast sharing a hug on their final day of filming, and a joyful photo of Perry smiling. Aniston wrote: "1 year," alongside a bandaged heart and dove emoji.

The Morning Show star also included a tag for The Matthew Perry Foundation, established in his honor to offer housing, mental health services, career assistance, and financial support to individuals in their first year of sobriety. Despite decades of substance abuse, Perry was said to be sober and focused on a healthy lifestyle at the time of his tragic death.

Source: MEGA Perry, who struggled with substance abuse throughout his life, was found dead in his hot tub on October 28, 2023.

Cox shared a similar tribute that was short n' sweet, summarizing her thoughts in just five words: "Missing you today and always." The actress — who played Perry's on-screen wife in the hit series — uploaded a throwback shot of her and Perry smiling at each other, along with an OG cast pic of all the Friends actors. Cox also tagged The Matthew Perry Foundation in her caption, once again bringing attention to the nonprofit.

Cox's tribute comes just months after she claimed Perry's ghost had been frequently visiting her, saying she could "sense" when her late co-star's spirit was around. During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the 60-year-old actress candidly spoke about being "guided" by Perry's spirit.

She said: "I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that." "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us. I do sense… I sense Matthew’s around for sure."

Many people of Perry's life have spoken out around the one-year anniversary of his shocking death, where he was found unresponsive from a drug overdose at the age of 54. As RadarOnline.com reported earlier this year, an autopsy revealed "acute effects of ketamine" coupled with drowning, coronary artery disease, and opioid use as contributing factors to his passing.

On Friday, Perry's mom, Suzanne Perry, opened up about her son's mindset just days before his death. The former press secretary told Savannah Guthrie in a preview of their interview: "He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses. He came up to me and he said, 'I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now.'"

Source: MEGA Cox said she feels like she frequently gets visits from Perry's ghost following his sudden passing.

She added: "It was almost as though it was a premonition or something. I didn't think about it at the time, but I thought, 'How long has it been since we've had a conversation like that?' It’s been years. There was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly." "But he said, 'I’m not frightened anymore.' And it worried me."

Days before, Perry's stepdad, Keith Morrison, and younger sister, Caitlin Morrison, called his death "shattering" while opening up about the powerful work they've done to honor him over the past year. Caitlin, 43, is the executive director of the Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada — which builds on the efforts of the Matthew Perry Foundation in the U.S. to promote improved support for individuals grappling with addiction.

Speaking to Hello! Canada, Caitlin said the work she does makes her feel "like I'm sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him". She added: "I have this treasure of getting to keep him very, very close to my life all the time, which is wonderful."

Matthew's stepdad, 77, believes his son would've been proud of what the Canadian organization has accomplished in his honor. Keith said: "He would like to be remembered for doing something to help people suffering from addiction."

Keith also took a moment to reflect on Perry's passing, saying: "Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering." "What we have decided to do is hang on to that determination and try to do something useful."