Princess Diana 'Would Be Turning in Grave' Over Prince Harry Leaving Brother William to Pursue Her Charity Legacy Alone
Princess Diana would be furious with Prince Harry for leaving his brother William to pursue her charity work alone, an expert has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal William, 42, is set to appear in a new documentary highlighting the homelessness issues in the UK, a cause close to his late mom's heart.
In the build up to the screening, William mentioned Harry, 40, by name for the first time in several years telling tales of when Diana took them both as young boys to a homeless shelter in London.
The reference of Harry was seen as an "olive branch" between the two warring brothers but according to royal expert and journalist Phil Dampier, their rift is showing no signs of healing - which would have left Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 aged just 36, devastated.
He told The Sun: "Princess Diana took both of her sons, William and Harry, from a very early age, to see how the other half live.
"She was determined to show them that not everybody lived in palaces, and not everybody was born with a silver spoon in their mouth.
"Diana let them sleep rough overnight when they were younger, to show them what it was actually like.
"It's been seen by some as an olive branch to Harry because he's mentioned him for the first time in six years in this documentary.
"I don't see that myself. I think the rift between them is still as wide as ever, unfortunately.
"It's just a rather sad indication of the fact that something which they could have worked together on, and something which they both experienced at a young age, they're no longer doing.
"It's just left William on his own, and Harry's not joining in, so I don't see this as an olive branch."
On why the Prince spoke of his brother, who slammed the Royals in his memior Spare, the expert believed he "couldn't just airbrush him out of history."
"He couldn't not mention Harry, because he's in all the photographs, and he's in all the films when they went with Diana," he said.
"And so it's fairly obvious that he had to
"I don't see it as an indication that Harry's going to suddenly come over and take part in this charity and help out with the homelessness, cause."
The expert believed Diana would be distraught to see how the pair are still estranged.
"I'm sure Diana would be obviously devastated to see what's happened between the two brothers," he said.
"She'd obviously be very upset to see that they've drifted apart so much and have fallen out so badly.
"I mean, obviously, if she'd still been alive, you'd like to think that that wouldn't have happened in the first place.
"But this this is the sort of thing that highlights it a cause like this.
"They both could have done so much good for something which she was very anxious for them to to do and so I'm sure she'd be absolutely devastated."
