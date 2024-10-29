Princess Diana 'Would Be Turning in Grave' Over Prince Harry Leaving Brother William to Pursue Her Charity Legacy Alone

He told The Sun: "Princess Diana took both of her sons, William and Harry, from a very early age, to see how the other half live.

"She was determined to show them that not everybody lived in palaces, and not everybody was born with a silver spoon in their mouth.

"Diana let them sleep rough overnight when they were younger, to show them what it was actually like.

"It's been seen by some as an olive branch to Harry because he's mentioned him for the first time in six years in this documentary.