Matthew Perry’s Heartbroken Stepdad Reveals Tragic Actor Felt Like Failure Over Bloated Pictures Before Death: 'He Couldn’t Understand He Was Loved'

Perry's dark thoughts seemed to flip, according to his stepdad, following the release of his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which the actor touched on his addiction issues.

Morrison, 77, told People: "He came back from the book tour and he still was pinching himself, [saying] ‘I can't believe that people actually seem to like me.’"

He added: "It was brutally out there and he seemed to be at a place where he had finally beaten it. I think he put that in the book in a way, hoping that he would beat this. Maybe if I say it in public, if I say it in a book, if they remind me of it all the time, maybe I can succeed.”

“He put it all out there", Morrison, the host of Dateline, said.