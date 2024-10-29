Armaged-DON! How Trump Victory Would Spell End of World — Five Ways Climate Change-Denier Would 'Set Earth on Fire'
A second Donald Trump presidency could "set the Earth on fire".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the five ways scientists claim the climate change-denying candidate would have a devastating impact on the world if he wins re-election in November.
Scientists have long warned about climate change while urging politicians and citizens to take action before it's too late. Now, with the presidential election mere days away, climate experts made their most dramatic case yet against Trump.
While campaigning for a second term, Trump has repeatedly branded climate change a "hoax" and "one of the great scams of all time", despite rising sea temperatures and an increase in devastating natural disasters, including hurricanes, wildfires, droughts and floods.
The 78-year-old has gone as far as promising to slash funding for clean energy, roll back environmental protections and gut "insane" incentives for purchasing electric vehicles amid bizarre ramblings about the dangers of windmills.
He's championed the phrase "drill baby drill" as he vowed to push oil and gas production to new highs, despite data linking the industry's greenhouse gas emissions as a major contributing factor to global warming.
Meanwhile, scientists around the world have stated the Earth has reached a crucial tipping point and reduction of pollution contributing to global warming is necessary to avoid further climate breakdown.
University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann told the Guardian: "We've got to get off fossil fuels as quickly as possible, It's hard to see that happening in the event of a Trump victory."
He added: "A second Trump presidency is game over for meaningful climate action this decade, and stabilizing warming below 1.5C probably becomes impossible."
- White House Publishes Bizarre Biden Speech On Climate Change Without Fixing False 'Cancer' Claim
- Steve Bannon’s ‘Mobbed Up’ Life Behind Bars Revealed As He’s Set For Release Today: ‘He Hangs With Godfather Types and Has One Guy Who’s Tough’
- Trump 'Dictatorship' Looming: How World Is Witnessing 'Fascist Presidency in Real Time' Amid Don’s Hitler 'Worship'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The first way a second Trump presidency could threaten the climate is the increasingly sensitive timeline for action to curb global warming.
In other words, the clock has run down to the final minutes – and another four years of inaction on clean energy could lead to irreversible damage to our planet.
A recent paper, published by twelve scientists from around the world, stated: "We have now brought the planet into climatic conditions never witnessed by us or our prehistoric relatives. We are on the brink of an irreversible climate disaster. This is a global emergency beyond any doubt."
Mann added: "With Kamala Harris, there's a good chance we can avert truly catastrophic global climate impacts. With Trump there is not. It's night and day."
Adding to the ticking clock is the spread of misinformation on global warming and climate change denialism.
Despite decades of data proving otherwise, Trump has recently falsely claimed the planet "has actually got a bit cooler recently" while mocking rising sea levels as a positive which would create "more oceanfront property".
Trump also called wind energy "bulls---" and "horrible" as he falsely claimed Democrats would get rid of cows and gas stoves.
He has additionally vowed to undo clean energy policies from the Biden-Harris administration which amped up funding for renewable resources and election car and battery productions.
Trump said he would "terminate Kamala Harris’s green new scam and rescind all of the unspent funds" and replace it with policies aimed at increasing an already high level of oil and gas production by opening the Arctic Circle for drilling and pausing liquid natural gas exports to "cut the cost of energy in half within the first 12 months of taking office".
Project 2025, a conservative manifesto, pushed the idea of removing government policies for disaster relief, including state funding and privatizing public weather forecasts.
Lastly, a potential second Trump term could sever international relations and collaboration with other countries on tackling climate change. During his first term, Trump removed the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, a move Joe Biden reversed when he was elected.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.