Truth Behind Trump's 'Little Secret' Revealed As Outrage Erupts His Madison Square Garden Rally Reference Was A Nod to Stealing Next Week's Election
The truth behind Donald Trump's "little secret" at his historic Madison Square Garden rally has been revealed just a week before the massive 2024 presidential election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking truth behind the questionable remarks made by the Republican candidate during his final campaign stop in New York City.
At Sunday's Madison Square Garden rally with 20,000 supporters in attendance, Trump made the remark to the front rows, which were filled with two prominent House Republicans – Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.
The former president said: “We gotta get the congressmen elected and we gotta get the senators elected. Because we can take the Senate pretty easily, and I think with our little secret we’re going to do really well with the House, right? Our little secret is having a big impact."
He added: "He and I have a secret. We'll tell you what it is when the race is over."
After the remarks were made, social media was flooded with questions and concerns regarding the secret.
One user wrote on X: "They plan to cry foul and steal the election at the House level. Our only option is to make Kamala’s margin of victory so overwhelming that no one will believe their lies."
Another user said: "There are so many disturbing things to unpack about the Trump rally yesterday at MSG, but I think the most disturbing was this comment Trump made while looking at House speaker Mike Johnson."
A third wrote: "Dear @POTUS, Trump just said at the MSG rally that he and Mike Johnson have a 'little secret' plan to steal the election. Are you going to use your lawful power to prevent it? You took an oath to do that. Or will you give them our country?"
Following Trump's remarks, Johnson didn't reveal or go into detail about the "little secret."
Johnson said: "By definition, a secret is not to be shared – and I don't intend to share this one."
However, Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, revealed the truth behind the former president's "little secret" — which is just about virtual rallies held in key House districts.
Cheung said: "President Trump has done countless telerallies reaching millions of Americans across the country in key regions that also helps bolster Republicans in congressional races."
Just hours after the rally ended, eight claims Trump made at MSG on Sunday night have been fact-checked and proven wrong.
The 2024 U.S. presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 5.
