Truth Behind Trump's 'Little Secret' Revealed As Outrage Erupts His Madison Square Garden Rally Reference Was A Nod to Stealing Next Week's Election

RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking truth behind the questionable remarks made by the Republican candidate during his final campaign stop in New York City.

The truth behind Donald Trump 's "little secret" at his historic Madison Square Garden rally has been revealed just a week before the massive 2024 presidential election.

He added: "He and I have a secret. We'll tell you what it is when the race is over."

The former president said: “We gotta get the congressmen elected and we gotta get the senators elected. Because we can take the Senate pretty easily, and I think with our little secret we’re going to do really well with the House, right? Our little secret is having a big impact."

At Sunday's Madison Square Garden rally with 20,000 supporters in attendance, Trump made the remark to the front rows, which were filled with two prominent House Republicans – Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

After the remarks were made, social media was flooded with questions and concerns regarding the secret.

One user wrote on X: "They plan to cry foul and steal the election at the House level. Our only option is to make Kamala’s margin of victory so overwhelming that no one will believe their lies."

Another user said: "There are so many disturbing things to unpack about the Trump rally yesterday at MSG, but I think the most disturbing was this comment Trump made while looking at House speaker Mike Johnson."

A third wrote: "Dear @POTUS, Trump just said at the MSG rally that he and Mike Johnson have a 'little secret' plan to steal the election. Are you going to use your lawful power to prevent it? You took an oath to do that. Or will you give them our country?"