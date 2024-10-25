ELECTION COUNTDOWN SHOCK: Poll Reveals QUARTER of Americans Fear Outbreak of Civil War When Harris V Trump White House Race Ends

According to a poll, fears that violence will occur following the 2024 election are shared by 27 percent of American adults — 30 percent of women and 24 percent of men.

The poll also found that 12 percent of respondents claimed they knew someone who might take up arms if they believed Donald Trump was cheated of a win during the election.

Meanwhile, 5 percent claimed they knew someone who might do the same if they believed Kamala Harris was cheated of a victory.

In addition, the poll claimed that 84 percent of voters believed the country is more divided now than it was 10 years ago — with only 5 percent claiming it was less divided.

The poll was taken by 1,266 registered voters by YouGov.