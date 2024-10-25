ELECTION COUNTDOWN SHOCK: Poll Reveals QUARTER of Americans Fear Outbreak of Civil War When Harris V Trump White House Race Ends
A poll has revealed that Americans fear that after the 2024 election between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris comes to an end — there could be an outbreak of a Civil War.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that with the race to the White House almost over, Americans are worried about the days after being filled with violence depending on the results.
According to a poll, fears that violence will occur following the 2024 election are shared by 27 percent of American adults — 30 percent of women and 24 percent of men.
The poll also found that 12 percent of respondents claimed they knew someone who might take up arms if they believed Donald Trump was cheated of a win during the election.
Meanwhile, 5 percent claimed they knew someone who might do the same if they believed Kamala Harris was cheated of a victory.
In addition, the poll claimed that 84 percent of voters believed the country is more divided now than it was 10 years ago — with only 5 percent claiming it was less divided.
The poll was taken by 1,266 registered voters by YouGov.
The Vice President of data science and US politics editor at YouGov, Carl Bialik, revealed that he found the results "surprising."
He said: “It might be reflecting an awareness of just how close the election is and also the realization that if the result is very close, there could be some kind of rejection of the results given that that happened in 2020."
The author of How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them, Barbara Walter, said: “The United States … has entered very dangerous territory”.
She added: "We are closer to civil war than any of us would like to believe because of political extremism, cultural tribalism, the embrace of conspiracy theories, proliferation of guns and militias, and the erosion of faith in government and democracy."
Most of this fear from Americans could stem from January 6, 2021.
On that day, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to block President Biden's victory.
The rioters pushed through barriers set up and fought with officers in full riot gear before eventually finding their way into the building.
Following the 2020 election, former President Trump believed he lost after President Biden's team cheated by fraud.
Besides Trump's team, the poll also claimed that up to a third of Americans believe President Biden won the election by fraud.
As for the 2024 race to the White House, the poll claimed that 66 percent of voters believe Trump will not accept a loss.
If Harris was to lose the election to Trump, 27 percent of voters claim that the Vice President would not accept the results.
With less than two weeks to go, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have been amping up their campaigns.
