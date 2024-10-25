Rihanna Steps in as Matchmaker for Reclusive Eminem as He Gets set to be Granddad Bachelor: ‘She Can’t Understand Why He’s Single’

Unlikely duo of Rihanna and Eminem's long-running friendship has stood the test of time, despite the “Motor City” motormouth's insensitive lyrics about her and Chris Brown in 2019 – and the “Barbadian” babe is hoping to help her onetime song partner find romance now that he's lonely and looking for love, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"There was a time Eminem and Rihanna weren't on good terms, but he managed to get her to forgive him and they're really tight again," explained a snitch – referring to Eminem's lyrics, "I side with Brown / I'd beat a bitch down, too," mocking the real-life incident when Brown assaulted then-girlfriend RiRi in 2009.