Rihanna Steps in as Matchmaker for Reclusive Eminem as He Gets set to be Granddad Bachelor: ‘She Can’t Understand Why He’s Single’
Unlikely duo of Rihanna and Eminem's long-running friendship has stood the test of time, despite the “Motor City” motormouth's insensitive lyrics about her and Chris Brown in 2019 – and the “Barbadian” babe is hoping to help her onetime song partner find romance now that he's lonely and looking for love, sources told RadarOnline.com.
"There was a time Eminem and Rihanna weren't on good terms, but he managed to get her to forgive him and they're really tight again," explained a snitch – referring to Eminem's lyrics, "I side with Brown / I'd beat a bitch down, too," mocking the real-life incident when Brown assaulted then-girlfriend RiRi in 2009.
Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, later said: "I was wrong for saying that, it was f**king stupid."
But now, the 36-year-old “If It's Lovin' That You Want” superstar's focus is on finding Eminem, 52, a new lady.
Said an insider: "Rihanna can't understand why he's still single. She's making it her mission to find him a girlfriend. The problem is getting Eminem to agree.
"He claims he's happier on his own and doesn't want to deal with the drama of dating, but Rihanna isn't taking no for an answer. She has vowed to help shake him out of this funk."
Rihanna ended her troubled relationship with Brown in February 2009.
“The Real Slim Shady” was previously married twice to Kim Scott, from 1999 to 2001, then again in 2006. They share a daughter, Hailie, now 28.
Eminem has also been linked to singer Mariah Carey, actress Tara Reid and Pussycat Dolls alum Kaya Jones.
