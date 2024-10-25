Why Key to Liam Payne's Drug Death Could Lie in Soap Box Found on Floor of His Powder-Strewn Hotel Suite
Argentinian police have discovered a Dove soap box in Liam Payne's hotel room that they believe could reveal the mystery behind who slipped the singer drugs before his death.
Payne, who battled substance abuse issues, may have used the soap box as a way to "secretly" receive illegal drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last week, an anonymous source told People that investigators thought an employee of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel — where Payne spent his final days — was involved in supplying the drugs.
The insider also alleged that law enforcement possessed "evidence" to support that claim and that an "indictment for drugs distribution could follow shortly".
A suspect has yet to be named, but the investigation is still active.
The update comes as sources earlier this week claimed Payne was drug-free before setting foot in Argentina — but he was quickly preyed on by dealers during his final days.
They claimed: "Liam had been clean for weeks. He had been to rehab more than once. He had had treatment in the UK and in California. And he had recently been taken on by a new psychiatrist in Florida.
"Everyone around Liam hoped that he was on the path to recovery. He went to Argentina to renew his USA visa where he had to undergo medical examination because of his history with alcohol and drugs."
Insiders claimed Payne was reportedly targeted and delivered illegal substances to his hotel.
"The results of the tests were good. Liam was 100 percent sober. But when he checked in at the hotel, at some point someone there started giving him drugs."
- Liam Payne's Drug Death Mystery Deepens: Sad Claims Spread Vulnerable Singer, 31, Was 'Preyed On' by Ruthless Dealers in Final Days — After He'd 'Stayed Clean for Weeks'
- Liam Payne's 'Dealer' Manhunt: Cops Set to Launch Probe Into Suspected Supplier After We Revealed Photos Of Singer's Hotel Room 'Littered With Drugs Paraphernalia and White Powder'
- Read Liam Payne's Most Brutally Honest Interview on Rehab and One Direction Rivalries: Star Confessed to Logan Paul Life Was 'Just a Scramble to Stay Relevant'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"Liam had tried really hard to get clean, then they preyed on him. These people only care about money. They didn't care about his health."
The former One Direction singer died on October 16 at the age of 31 after taking a fatal plunge from his hotel room's balcony in Buenos Aires.
Payne was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering from a cranial fracture and other extreme injuries.
Toxicology reports showed the troubled star was found with "pink cocaine" in his system — a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy currently blazing the Hollywood drug scene.
Benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack were also detected in Payne's bloodstream.
A makeshift aluminum pipe was spotted near the singer's remains — most likely used for ingesting the substances.
Images of Payne's hotel room after his death showed drug paraphernalia laid out on a table, including clonazepam, which is used to treat epilepsy, panic disorders, and involuntary muscle spasms.
Police may have also connected a hotel staff member to that specific medication, according to TMZ.
Aside from drugs, photos from his room also revealed a glass of champagne, a broken TV, a burnt soda can top, matches, and burnt aluminum foil.
More reports followed, including a leaked WhatsApp memo in Spanish sharing how the singer fainted in the hotel lobby prior to being escorted back to his drug-covered room.
The message, from a room cleaner named Catia, said Liam was "acting kinda crazy" before he "jumped" from the balcony 45 feet to the ground below.
She also said the ex-boyband member was "doing drugs in front of her" while also "apologizing" for the mess.
Liam leaves behind his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with his ex Cheryl Cole.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.