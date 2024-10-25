Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne

Why Key to Liam Payne's Drug Death Could Lie in Soap Box Found on Floor of His Powder-Strewn Hotel Suite

Photo of Liam Payne.
Source: MEGA

A Dove soap box found in Liam Payne's hotel room may be linked to his recent death.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Argentinian police have discovered a Dove soap box in Liam Payne's hotel room that they believe could reveal the mystery behind who slipped the singer drugs before his death.

Payne, who battled substance abuse issues, may have used the soap box as a way to "secretly" receive illegal drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne drugs victim singer never stopped loving his ex cheryl cole
Source: MEGA

Insiders believe the soap box could've been used to 'secretly' pass Payne illegal drugs during his stay at Casa Sur.

Article continues below advertisement

Last week, an anonymous source told People that investigators thought an employee of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel — where Payne spent his final days — was involved in supplying the drugs.

The insider also alleged that law enforcement possessed "evidence" to support that claim and that an "indictment for drugs distribution could follow shortly".

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne tiktok screenshot
Source: tiktok/@weststudiosargentina

Payne battled substance abuse issues before taking his fatal fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last week.

Article continues below advertisement

A suspect has yet to be named, but the investigation is still active.

The update comes as sources earlier this week claimed Payne was drug-free before setting foot in Argentina — but he was quickly preyed on by dealers during his final days.

Article continues below advertisement

They claimed: "Liam had been clean for weeks. He had been to rehab more than once. He had had treatment in the UK and in California. And he had recently been taken on by a new psychiatrist in Florida.

"Everyone around Liam hoped that he was on the path to recovery. He went to Argentina to renew his USA visa where he had to undergo medical examination because of his history with alcohol and drugs."

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders claimed Payne was reportedly targeted and delivered illegal substances to his hotel.

"The results of the tests were good. Liam was 100 percent sober. But when he checked in at the hotel, at some point someone there started giving him drugs."

Article continues below advertisement
payne
Source: MEGA

The One Direction singer was found with 'pink cocaine' and other illegal drugs in his system at his time of death.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

"Liam had tried really hard to get clean, then they preyed on him. These people only care about money. They didn't care about his health."

The former One Direction singer died on October 16 at the age of 31 after taking a fatal plunge from his hotel room's balcony in Buenos Aires.

Article continues below advertisement

Payne was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering from a cranial fracture and other extreme injuries.

Toxicology reports showed the troubled star was found with "pink cocaine" in his system — a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy currently blazing the Hollywood drug scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack were also detected in Payne's bloodstream.

A makeshift aluminum pipe was spotted near the singer's remains — most likely used for ingesting the substances.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Payne was spending time in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, days before his unexpected death.

Article continues below advertisement

Images of Payne's hotel room after his death showed drug paraphernalia laid out on a table, including clonazepam, which is used to treat epilepsy, panic disorders, and involuntary muscle spasms.

Police may have also connected a hotel staff member to that specific medication, according to TMZ.

Aside from drugs, photos from his room also revealed a glass of champagne, a broken TV, a burnt soda can top, matches, and burnt aluminum foil.

Article continues below advertisement

More reports followed, including a leaked WhatsApp memo in Spanish sharing how the singer fainted in the hotel lobby prior to being escorted back to his drug-covered room.

The message, from a room cleaner named Catia, said Liam was "acting kinda crazy" before he "jumped" from the balcony 45 feet to the ground below.

She also said the ex-boyband member was "doing drugs in front of her" while also "apologizing" for the mess.

Liam leaves behind his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with his ex Cheryl Cole.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.