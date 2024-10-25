Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy 'Will Be Haunted Forever' By Her Decision to Leave Him in Argentina 48 Hours Before Singer's Balcony Fall Death
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy will be forever haunted for leaving the tragic singer two days before his fatal balcony plunge, friends have claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the influencer, 37, is still "reeling" following her decision to head back to the U.S. while troubled Payne remained in Argentina alone.
And she may never get over her guilt according to close pals, despite receiving assurances she was blameless for his death.
A pal told PageSix: "She did what she needed to do at the time.
"She had no idea what was going to happen.
"I can tell you that her decision will haunt her for the rest of her life."
The pal continued: "She feels bad. Everyone in her life is saying that it's not her fault.
"You can’t babysit a 30-year-old grown man 24/7/365. But she's not yet in a place to hear that."
Payne fell to his death from a third floor balcony last Wednesday. He was just 31-years-old.
According to the toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.
Two days before the fall, Cassidy shared a TikTok travel vlog revealing she had left Argentina..
In the video, she said they were initially only supposed to be in Argentina for five days, but the trip turned into a two-week getaway.
Cassidy's friend claimed after leaving Argentina she attempted to convince Payne to also return home to Miami after she suspected he was on a binge.
The pal said: "She tried, really. But he wasn't receptive. She will forever be the villain for abandoning him, but that's not what happened."
The friend added Cassidy "planned a certain time away from home and he wanted to extend it indefinitely."
Despite their apparently fun vacation, which he documented on Snapchat, “she wasn’t ready to do that,” according to the friend.
The influencer - who was first linked to the musician in October 2022 - was simply homesick.
Her friend further explained: "She wanted to be home in her own bed with her dog.
"She wanted to come home."
Her friend even claimed Cassidy felt like she was in a "hostage situation" prior to her departure from Argentina.
They added: "So she tells him she wants to leave, this is after a week. He begs her to stay.
"She keeps extending her trip, a day, two days. And he just wants her to stay, stay, stay."
On Wednesday, a week after Payne's death, Cassidy broke her silence by revealing the pair were set to marry.
She wrote on Instagram: "A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it."
Payne's note read: "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.
"Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel."
