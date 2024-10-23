Tragic Secret Liam Payne Took to Grave: Drugs Victim Singer 'Never Stopped Loving His Ex Cheryl'
Liam Payne never stopped loving his ex, Cheryl Cole, and his son.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Simon Cowell's brother opened up about the late One Direction star's mental health and the secrets he took to his grave after falling to his death in Argentina.
Tony Cowell said Liam's death has been "so difficult" for Cheryl, 41, as well as their seven-year-old son, Bear.
He said: "I feel for Cheryl, as I know Liam never stopped loving her and Bear ... I can't imagine her pain. Louis Walsh is devastated too. He told me, 'Liam had this star quality about him. I will miss him.'
"It's been moving to see this outpouring of grief around the world for Liam. I want to remember him as a beautiful young man, a normal kid trying to battle his demons."
Tony told Closer: "I will never forget how open and honest he was. He always had a huge smile on his face. He had a quiet maturity about him, even then.
"Our family has known Liam for so many years. I will always remember how he always made the effort to speak to our late mum, Julie, when she was in Simon's dressing room.
"Yes, the fame took its toll on his mental health, but he remained kind and considerate and an incredible friend to so many, and a wonderful father to [his son] Bear, so generous and private."
- Liam Payne's Baby Mama Cheryl 'Can’t Stop Weeping' Over 1D Star’s Death Aged 31: 'She is Utterly Inconsolable and Feared the Worst For Him Months' Before Balcony Fall
- Cheryl Cole Cries Over 'Indescribably Painful Time' In Emotional Tribute to Ex Liam Payne — After Her Heartbreaking Vow to Singer Before His Death
- Liam Payne's Haunting Final Words About Son Bear, 7, Emerge As Fans Reel Over His Horrific Drug-Fueled Death at 31: 'He's a Big Boy and Looks Like a Mini-Me'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Cheryl broke her silence on the tragic incident, acknowledging the devastating impact it had on their son.
Liam, who was only 23 when Bear was born in 2017, shared a special bond with his son, describing him as a lovely boy.
Despite their separation, Liam praised Cheryl and expressed gratitude for her support during his wellness journey.
During a podcast interview in June 2022, he said: "She is the best mum in the world. I couldn't ask for someone better."
In 2023, during his rehab stint, the former One Direction singer reflected: "I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually, because I kind of became somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore.
"Honestly, more than anything, I want to say thank you to Bear and his mum for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well.
"There is no point trying to be a dad when you have nothing to teach ... I feel like I have a grip on life now."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, toxicology reports confirmed Liam had several drugs in his system when he fatally fell from his hotel room balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16.
At the time of his death, the singer had taken cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in addition to a substance known as "pink cocaine," which is usually a mix of drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA.
The popstar's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, originally traveled to Argentina with Liam but left without him a few days before he tragically fell to his death.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.