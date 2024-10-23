‘America’s Got Talent’ Has No Talent: Simon Cowell Refusing to Cut Mega-Money Checks For Hosts As He Reels From Liam Payne’s Death
America's Got Talent bosses are frantically trying to find money to renew the contracts of their big-name stars for next season – and sources revealed everyone on the show is in a panic about how the crippling budget cuts will play out.
Said a source: "The future of the show is in turmoil and the brutal bottom line is that they don't have the budget they used to have to afford these people."
Executive producer and head Judge Simon Cowell, 65, revealed in a recent interview he hasn't renewed his celebrity costars' multimillion-dollar contracts.
Added the production insider: "Simon is very clear the audiences tune in to see the acts, not the judges.
"It's very possible he could shake things up and hire all new players to sit at the table with him!"
Heidi Klum, 51, Sofia Vergara, 52, and Howie Mandel, 68, have helped the competition show slay in the summer ratings war for several years, but insiders said that doesn't mean their jobs are safe.
"The show needs to cut back, so no one is getting the royal treatment anymore," added the source.
"What's really concerning is Heidi, Sofía and Howie won't come cheap, and the powers that be may have to bring on C-list talent if they can't make a deal!"
Super-producer Simon is "a businessman first," insisted an insider.
Cowell formed the band One Direction and is said to be still reeling from the shocking death of one of its performers, Liam Payne.
"He'll keep the show on the air, but he's also a pragmatist. He knows he needs to make a profit for the network and for himself, so he'll make cuts if needed."
Network honchos have teased bringing back former Judges, including Baywatch star David Hasselhoff and controversial newsman Piers Morgan — but those aren't the only changes under discussion, revealed a source.
"Everything is up in the air right now," said that insider.
"Everyone from producers to the lowliest production assistants are worried and hoping Simon can work his magic and find the money they deserve."
