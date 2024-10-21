Former 'Today' Show Sex Creep Matt Lauer Eyeing Up TV Comeback — By Slithering into Hoda Kotb’s Shoes
Matt Lauer is looking to get back on the small screen years after he was booted from TV following shocking allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lauer is hoping to step into the empty void left by Today host Hoda Kotb following her exit.
A source shared: "Matt's hoping for a miracle. He knows his chances are slim, but he's convinced now is his moment to reclaim the throne at Today."
A friend close to the disgraced star added: "There's not a day that goes by that Matt doesn't dream of returning to the show and taking over for Hoda.
"He still things he's innocent and was unfairly convicted in the in the court of public opinion. He hopes that one day others will agree with him too."
While the 66-year-old is still dreaming of a big NBC return, that is not happening anytime soon or ever according to an insider.
The source shared: "There's no way that is happening. Matt Lauer back on Today? Not a chance. Megyn Kelly would come back before he does."
They added: "His time is up - he'll never set foot in NBC ever again."
Kelly was fired by the network in 2018 after suggesting it was fine for white people to wear blackface at Halloween.
As for Lauer, he was fired in 2017 following an avalanche of sexual misconduct claims – including rape – which he denies.
Brooke Nevils, an assistant producer to Lauer’s co-host Meredith Vieira, claimed he assaulted her in his hotel room when both were covering the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
She said in a statement at the time: "There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence.”
Nevils added: "His open letter was a case study in victim blaming. I am not afraid of him now. Regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would (and now has) tried to use against me.”
Lauer's "open letter" had included the TV star's denial of any non-consensual sex with Nevils, and accused her of trying to get revenge on him after he ended their affair badly.
He wrote: “She also went out of her way to see me several times in my dressing room at work, and on one of those occasions, we had a sexual encounter. It showed terrible judgment on my part, but it was completely mutual and consensual."
Lauer's desire to return to his job comes after Kotb walked away from the popular morning show, leaving the network scrambling to find a suitable replacement.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Savannah [Guthrie] has always regarded herself as top dog, but she's smart enough to know things can change on a dime, especially with big names being lined up as Hoda's replacement."
The insider added: "Savannah's salary makes her a prime target in this age of budget cuts, so she's feeling the pressure to prove the show can go on with her assuming many of Hoda's responsibilities."
Guthrie, 52, makes $8million a year compared to Kotb's $7million.
The source added: "If it were left up to her, Savannah wouldn't even bother replacing Hoda. Privately, her feeling is she should be enough to carry the coffee crowd through their morning perk."
Kotb is scheduled to leave Today in early 2025.
