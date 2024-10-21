Former 'Today' Show Sex Creep Matt Lauer Eyeing Up TV Comeback — By Slithering into Hoda Kotb’s Shoes

Lauer is itching to get back to TV and hopes to replace Kotb.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Lauer is hoping to step into the empty void left by Today host Hoda Kotb following her exit.

Matt Lauer is looking to get back on the small screen years after he was booted from TV following shocking allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

A source shared: "Matt's hoping for a miracle. He knows his chances are slim, but he's convinced now is his moment to reclaim the throne at Today."

A friend close to the disgraced star added: "There's not a day that goes by that Matt doesn't dream of returning to the show and taking over for Hoda.

"He still things he's innocent and was unfairly convicted in the in the court of public opinion. He hopes that one day others will agree with him too."