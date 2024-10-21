Fresh Menendez Brothers Freedom Bid Controversies Explode: 'SNL' Slated as 'Sick' For Murder Skit as Kim Kardashian Fuels Fight to Free Caged Siblings

Lyle, 56, and Erik, 53, were just 21 and 18-years-old, respectively, when they murdered their parents at their Beverly Hills home.

Prosecutors argued the brothers' motive for fatally shooting their parents with shotguns was their father's multi-million dollar fortune, while the defense team claimed the brothers acted in self-defense following years of sexual, emotional and physical abuse by José.

The brothers were initially tried separately, with a mistrial being declared following two separate hung juries. The brothers were tried together at their second trial, with the jury returning a guilty verdict.