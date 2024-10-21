Fresh Menendez Brothers Freedom Bid Controversies Explode: 'SNL' Slated as 'Sick' For Murder Skit as Kim Kardashian Fuels Fight to Free Caged Siblings
The Menendez brothers' 1996 murder convictions are under review following new evidence – and recent developments have sparked renewed interest in the case, for better or worse.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Menendez supporters were outraged over Saturday Night Live making fun of Erik and Lyle's latest bid for freedom in a recent sketch, as reality star and hopeful lawyer Kim Kardashian helped fuel the convicts' fight.
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced earlier this month the brothers would be granted a hearing in November, at which point new evidence supporting the brothers' claims they endured lifelong abuse at the hands of their father, José Menendez, would be reviewed.
Lyle, 56, and Erik, 53, were just 21 and 18-years-old, respectively, when they murdered their parents at their Beverly Hills home.
Prosecutors argued the brothers' motive for fatally shooting their parents with shotguns was their father's multi-million dollar fortune, while the defense team claimed the brothers acted in self-defense following years of sexual, emotional and physical abuse by José.
The brothers were initially tried separately, with a mistrial being declared following two separate hung juries. The brothers were tried together at their second trial, with the jury returning a guilty verdict.
Followers of the case have long criticized the judge in the second trial for not allowing alleged evidence of sexual abuse to be admitted, while also arguing prejudice against male sexual assault victims.
Recently, the brothers filed an appeal after discovering a letter Erik wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders occurred in which he claimed the alleged abuse was still taking place.
Former boy band member Roy Rosselló additionally came forward and claimed he was raped by José, who was a music executive, when he was 14-years-old.
Last week, Erik and Lyle's family members held a press conference calling on prosecutors to review their case and overturn their conviction.
- Los Angeles District Attorney 'Exploring Every Avenue Available' Over Menendez Brothers Claims Years of Abuse Sparked Their Massacre of Parents
- 'Abused' Menendez Brothers Could be Freed in WEEKS After More Than 30 Years Behind Bars as LA DA Gets Set to 'Announce Re-Sentencing'
- Rosie O'Donnell Weighs in On Menendez Brothers Freedom Campaign Controversy: 'There's So Much New Evidence They Must Look At'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
With new developments in the case making headlines – and Ryan Murphy's hit Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – the brothers have found themselves back in the limelight.
Kardashian, who has used her platform to spotlight criminal justice reform, called for the brothers' release.
She told Variety: "I think that they never got a fair second trial and I feel like ever since, for me, watching Ryan Murphy’s Monsters show it really opened up and showed me so much about abuse. Imagine if no one believed you."
Kardashian continued: "The DA's office really should right the wrong that they did many years ago. It doesn't mean that they shouldn't have done time.
"It just means that I really believe that they deserve a second chance and they’ve done enough time."
Meanwhile, live comedy sketch show SNL used renewed interested to mock the brothers in Weekend Update skit, which featured Marcello Hernández and Michael Longfellow dressed as doctors for Halloween, though their scrubs resembled prison issued uniforms.
While the sketch was axed from the live show due to time, it was later uploaded online – and viewers quickly slammed the skit as "disgusting" and "highly inappropriate".
In the sketch, Longellow said: "We thought people would see two doctors and start banging pots and pans together for us, like during the pandemic."
Hernández chimed in: "Instead, people keep yelling things like, 'You're innocent!' and 'You're so hot'. The Netflix show and the TikTok have made the Menendez brothers sex symbols.We've been straight-up telling women we are the Menendez brothers."
One social media user wrote: "SNL y'all are disgraceful like why do y'all keep bringing up the Menendez brothers."
Another said: "HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE!!!! @nbcsnl you should be ashamed of yourselves. This isn't a joking matter at all."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.