Cranky Katy Perry 'Begging American Idol' Bosses To Give Her Back Her Seat After $15M Mansion Hit By Flood and Career Tanks
Katy Perry is pleading for her judge's seat back on American Idol while battling a flooded home and the catastrophic flop of her latest album.
After announcing her resignation from the singing competition earlier this year, the pop icon has reportedly been "scrambling" to get back to the "steady gig," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following Perry's seven-year stint with the FOX turned ABC series, the 39-year-old said she wanted to shift back to focusing on her musical "comeback", as well as her family — including fiancé Orlando Bloom and their three-year-old daughter Daisy.
Perry will be replaced by former Idol winner Carrie Underwood, who will judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for Season 23 next spring.
Sources now say "cranky" Perry is pleading with American Idol producers to come back after her recent album, 143, flopped in sales and was trashed by critics.
They said: "American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy. Now that her album has flopped, she's scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges' table."
"It's a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart-topping artist are behind her. But Carrie's got the gig now — and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there's no way katy is getting back in that chair!"
Perry released 143 on September 20, featuring her single Woman's World — which was labeled as "cringe" and a dated attempt at a feminist anthem.
It was also branded "the most disastrous comeback single in recent memory" by influential music publication, NME.
The song peaked at number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted for just one week, making it the weakest performance for a Perry lead single to date.
Perry’s decision to work with controversial producer Dr. Luke, known for facing a now-dismissed lawsuit from singer Kesha — who alleged the producer raped and emotionally abused her — is believed to have contributed to the flop album.
Making matters worse, Perry was recently hit with another crisis when her $15million mansion was left devastated by a water leak.
RadarOnline.com revealed the singer's massive home now needs sizable repairs.
Perry and Bloom previously won a court battle to purchase the property against 85-year-old, Carl Westcott.
The veteran filed a lawsuit in 2020 against Bernie Gudvi, Perry’s business manager, to undo a deal in regards to selling his property to the famous couple.
Westcott claimed he had been recovering from back surgery and was heavily medicated when he signed the agreement.
Perry's team refused to cancel the agreement and the court sided with the singer in phase one of the trial last year.
Phase two of the trial is to determine the amount of damages Westcott will have to pay.
However, he recently asked for phase two to be postponed until a later date, explaining there were issues during the process of transferring the title in April.
His lawyer said: "Namely, during escrow for the transfer of the title, the buyer and realtors showed up for a pre-agreed inspection of the house."
He added: "Mr. Westcott’s house manager showed up to unlock the home.
"Upon opening the door, it was discovered that during the last 24 to 48 hours, a significant water leak in the house (feet of waters not inches) had occurred, which greatly expanded the scope of alleged repairs."
A ruling from the judge is still pending.
