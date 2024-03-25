Menendez Brothers' Prosecutor Says Erik and Lyle Were NOT Victims 34 Years After Murdering Parents: 'Give Me a Break'
Pamela Bozanich had served as Deputy District Attorney in the early 90s when she took on the disturbing murder trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez, stating that she never believed the brothers' claims about suffering unspeakable abuse at the hands of their father — and won't start now.
"This is not a manslaughter trial. Erik and Lyle were not victims," she declared in an upcoming docuseries, RadarOnline.com can report.
The siblings were convicted of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty, with a shotgun in Aug. 1989.
Erik and Lyle soon told police that an intruder had killed their parents before prosecutors said they noticed the duo spending extravagantly on travel, businesses, and luxury items in the weeks after.
The brothers cited emotional and sexual abuse as part of their motive for the crime, claiming they had been in fear for their lives.
Prosecutors, on the other hand, described the pair as "greedy rich kids" looking for a payout who were ready to do whatever it took, even if that meant killing their own mom and dad.
Erik said he and Lyle decided to purchase handguns to protect themselves days before the double killing. Kitty and Jose were fatally shot when the brothers burst into the den of their home and discharged 15 shots into their parents while the couple had been watching television.
Lyle and Erik are both still behind bars serving life sentences at R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.
"I put on the fact that these two yahoos killed their parents, and I put on the fact that they killed them in cold blood with premeditation. The facts in this case are irrefutable, except for the ones about Jose being a child molester, which I still to this day, after 34 years of thinking about it. I don't buy it," Bozanich said in Fox Nation's four-part docuseries entitled Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains.
"The only way they were ever going to get a manslaughter instruction, which is what they wanted, was to make up this sad tale of woe," she reasoned.
If the boys were afraid of their father's wrath, Bozanich reiterated they had other options.
"Well, then go to the cops, for Christ's sake. I mean, come on, give me a break. All they have to do is go out and work as baristas leave the house and say, 'Dad, we've had it with you. We're going to make our own way.' Erik and Lyle could have joined the Navy."
"To turn it around and to use it as an excuse for killing your parents was just … And your mother. I was so angry at these people. I just know that I was totally pissed off through the whole thing."
The upcoming special re-examines the twisted tale and reveals why some people still have their doubts decades later.
"I think people are going to be shocked [watching]," the brothers' attorney Mark Geragos told Fox News Digital, shutting down allegations the brothers were looking for money. "They were already living in the lap of luxury."