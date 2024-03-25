Menendez Brothers' Prosecutor Says Erik and Lyle Were NOT Victims 34 Years After Murdering Parents: 'Give Me a Break'

"I put on the fact that these two yahoos killed their parents, and I put on the fact that they killed them in cold blood with premeditation. The facts in this case are irrefutable, except for the ones about Jose being a child molester, which I still to this day, after 34 years of thinking about it. I don't buy it," Bozanich said in Fox Nation's four-part docuseries entitled Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains.

"The only way they were ever going to get a manslaughter instruction, which is what they wanted, was to make up this sad tale of woe," she reasoned.

If the boys were afraid of their father's wrath, Bozanich reiterated they had other options.

"Well, then go to the cops, for Christ's sake. I mean, come on, give me a break. All they have to do is go out and work as baristas leave the house and say, 'Dad, we've had it with you. We're going to make our own way.' Erik and Lyle could have joined the Navy."

