Grief-Stricken Madonna, 66, 'On Edge' Over 28-Year-Old Lover Akeem's Bed-Hopping Reputation — as She Reels Over Stepmom and Brother's Deaths
Madonna is smitten with new boytoy Akeem Morris, but sources have told RadarOnline.com his reputation as a ladies' man is putting her on edge.
Said a source: "Akeem is a lot more of his own man than the other arm candy Madonna's had these last few years, which is both good and bad.
"She's always more turned on by men who can stand up to her, but he's got a reputation as a real womanizer with a history of getting bored and loving and leaving 'em."
The 66-year-old Grammy winner and the 28-year-old soccer stud went public with their romance July 4, but the Jamaican-born hunk was featured in her Paper Magazine cover shoot back in August 2022.
"She's had her eye on him for a while," dished a source. "It's been a slow burn!"
As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources claimed the micromanaging cougar "auditioned" Akeem for the role of her lover and gave him a long checklist of demands.
Said a source: "At first he was fine with her bossing him around, but now that she's completely under his spell, he's not following orders or making it easy for her.
"Madonna's not at an age where she's looking to settle down in the conventional sense, but she certainly still falls in love and wants respect, and this guy is very handsome and charming and it's clear he's a huge flirt, with a ton of beautiful women still on his radar.
"The fear is Madonna is now so caught up in him that she's not seeing the red flags!"
