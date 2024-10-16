Devastated Madonna 'Desperately Turning to Kabbalah' to Cope With Grief Over Death of Brother Christopher — Who She Hailed As Her ‘Closest Human'
Madonna's inner circle is on high alert, fearing the pop legend could plunge into "total despair" after the shocking loss of her brother and stepmom.
The Material Girl is spending much of her time at the Kabbalah center in an attempt to cope with the immense grief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Madonna's stepmother, Joan Ciccone, died on September 24 at the age of 81, and her brother, Christopher Ciccone, passed on October 4 at 63 — both from cancer.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Madonna’s inner circle are really worried with the state of mental and physical health. She’s been hit with an illness that nearly killed her and now the deaths of her stepmom and brother.
"There seems to be no let-up for her and the only relief she seems to get is going to her Kabbalah center."
The insider added: "It’s part of her desperate attempt to make sense of all the tragedy that’s hit her, but her loved ones and team are worried it won’t be enough to stop her slipping into total despair."
Kabbalah, often translated as "mysticism," is a "part of Jewish tradition that deals with the essence of God," per Reform Judaism.
Over the weekend, the '80s phenomenon was spotted at the Kabbalah center in New York City with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.
While it's unclear exactly when the two started dating, they've at least known each other since at least August 2022 — when they posed for a Paper magazine cover together.
Photos showed the Queen of Pop wearing all black and dark sunglasses as she pulled the collar of her bomber jacket up to cover part of her face.
After leaving the center, the couple got into a car alongside other passengers.
Madonna recently shared a tribute post for her brother that showcased their deep connection, saying that while they stopped talking for some time before he got sick, they "found their way back to each other."
She wrote: "He was the closest human to me for so longIts hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.
"We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood."
Madonna said her brother was always "right by her side" growing up and explained how they "soared the highest heights together."
She went on to admit: "The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but when my brother got sick, we found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible."
Alongside Christopher, the singer has siblings Anthony, Martin, Paula, and Melanie from her parents' marriage, Silvio and Madonna Ciccone.
Madonna's mom died at 30 from breast cancer in 1963. Her father, currently 93, went on to remarry and welcome kids Mario and Jennifer with his second wife.
