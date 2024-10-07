Shattered Madonna Breaks Silence on Younger Brother Christopher Ciccone’s Cancer Death — Hailing Him as Her 'Closest Human' Despite Stormy Relationship
Madonna has broken her silence following the death of her brother, as insiders claim she's reached "breaking point".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 66, cared for her late cancer-hit sibling Christopher Ciccone at her LA mansion in his final days.
And the torment of losing his brother so quickly after two other family tragedies, teamed with her own recent illness, has hit the Material Girl hard.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Madonna is now at breaking point.
"She had to recover from her illness, and now she's been hit by three deaths of family members she had stormy relationships with.
"Christopher's death is especially heartbreaking as he was so close to her.
"She's now becoming more and more reclusive and her friends are really worried about her mental state."
Madonna paid tribute to Christopher, who died aged 63, in a moving Instagram post in the wake of his death.
She wrote: "My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long.
"It's hard to explain our bond but it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.
"We took each other's hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood.
"In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together."
Madonna also spoke on all the good times the pair had spent together since they were young.
The post continued: "We went to funerals and we cried, and we went dancing.
"We danced together on stage in the beginning of my career and eventually, he became the Creative Director, of many tours.
"When it came to good taste, my brother was the Pope, and you had to kiss the ring to get his blessing."
Christopher struggled with alcohol and drug abuse with Madonna even paying for some of his rehab.
In 2003 she dropped him as her tour director and they drifted apart, Madonna revealed that they were in constant contact in the years before his death.
She ended the touching tribute by saying: "The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but when my brother got sick we found our way back to each other.
"I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end.
"Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced together."
Christopher's death comes just weeks after his and Madonna's stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, died on September 24 after also battling with cancer.
Her oldest brother Anthony Ciccone, also passed away in February 2023 of respiratory failure and throat cancer – ten months before Madonna suffered her own health scare when she contracted a serious bacterial infection leaving her in intensive care.
RadarOnline.com revealed last weekend the singer did not attend her late stepmother's memorial service.
The diva endured a rocky relationship with Joan but despite being left "devastated" by her death, a source told us there was "no chance" she was going to attend the intimate family service.
