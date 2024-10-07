Shattered Madonna Breaks Silence on Younger Brother Christopher Ciccone’s Cancer Death — Hailing Him as Her 'Closest Human' Despite Stormy Relationship

She wrote: "My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long.

"It's hard to explain our bond but it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.

"We took each other's hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood.

"In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together."

Madonna also spoke on all the good times the pair had spent together since they were young.