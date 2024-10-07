Howard Stern 'Losing his Grip' on Sirius Job: Shock Jock 'Reeling' After Rival 'Call Her Daddy' Show Scoops Him With Sensational Kamala Harris Interview

Howard Stern, the King of All Media, is reportedly spiraling after rival SiriusXM podcast Call Her Daddy scored an interview with Kamala Harris before he did.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "This is the latest sign Howard is losing his grip on his mega-money deal as the face of Sirius.

"He was raging behind the scenes Kamala did Call Her Daddy first, and he’s now gripped with fear this could be the start of the end of his career."