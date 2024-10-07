Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Howard Stern
Exclusive

Howard Stern 'Losing his Grip' on Sirius Job: Shock Jock 'Reeling' After Rival 'Call Her Daddy' Show Scoops Him With Sensational Kamala Harris Interview

Howard Stern 'Losing his Grip' on Sirius Job: Shock Jock 'Reeling' After Rival 'Call Her Daddy' Show Scoops Him With Sensational Kamala Harris Interview
Source: MEGA/Call Me Daddy Instagram

Howard Sterns is reportedly 'losing his grip' at SiriusXM after "Call Me Daddy" go to interview Kamala Harris before he did.

By:

Oct. 7 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Howard Stern, the King of All Media, is reportedly spiraling after rival SiriusXM podcast Call Her Daddy scored an interview with Kamala Harris before he did.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "This is the latest sign Howard is losing his grip on his mega-money deal as the face of Sirius.

"He was raging behind the scenes Kamala did Call Her Daddy first, and he’s now gripped with fear this could be the start of the end of his career."

Article continues below advertisement
Howard Stern SiriusXM 2006
Source: MEGA

Stern signed on with SiriusXM in 2006 and became the face of the platform.

Call Her Daddy getting the jump on Stern comes just a couple of months after host Alex Cooper signed a multi-year $125million deal with the broadcasting giant. A move some interpreted could be a sign the 70-year-old shock jock and his controversial The Howard Stern Show are on their way out at SiriusXM.

The 30-year-old podcaster confirmed the news in an Instagram post: "THANK YOU @siriusxm DADDY GANG GET READY. WE ARE AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE AND DOING IT EVEN BIGGER IN 2025."

Source: Call Her Daddy Instagram

Alex Cooper interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris before Stern.

Cooper's $42million per year SiriusXM deal puts her earnings higher than any network television host.

The only media personalities who earn more are Stern and Joe Rogan, according to Outkick.

Stern, who became the face of SiriusXM when he landed one of the biggest deals in radio history in 2006, reportedly makes $80million a year.

He signed a five-year deal in 2020, which is set to expire next year.

It's unclear if he will resign with Sirius or retire, but as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cooper landing the Harris interview before him and her massive deal could suggest the platform is looking to draw in a younger audience.

MORE ON:
Howard Stern

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Call Her Daddy Instagram

Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" is huge hit with younger audiences.

Call Her Daddy consistently ranks in the top three podcasts on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. It also draws in the lucrative 18 to 36-year-old demographic.

Meanwhile, Sirius stopped releasing Stern's ratings in 2020 because his audience had "diminished".

While she may be considered SiriusXM's darling of the moment, it doesn't mean Cooper can always keep her fans happy.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Stern Show Instagram

Howard Stern promoted his interview with Harris the same day Cooper's dropped.

Immediately after Cooper released a clip of her surprise interview with the Democratic presidential nominee, 59, fans blasted her in the comments for getting too political on her pop-culture-focused podcast.

One fan wrote: "Oh nooo why did we have to get THIS political. Listening to your podcasts was a nice escape from everything we hear about politics daily."

Another declared: "DONE, this was my fav podcast. I’m 100% disgusted."

While others thought Cooper didn't get political enough, lashing out at her for not pressing Harris on major issues like illegal immigration and the current administration's response to Hurricane Helene's devastation.

Vice President Harris' media blitz comes less than a month before the election. Along with Cooper and Stern, it includes sit-downs with Stephen Colbert and the ladies from The View.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.