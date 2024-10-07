Howard Stern 'Losing his Grip' on Sirius Job: Shock Jock 'Reeling' After Rival 'Call Her Daddy' Show Scoops Him With Sensational Kamala Harris Interview
Howard Stern, the King of All Media, is reportedly spiraling after rival SiriusXM podcast Call Her Daddy scored an interview with Kamala Harris before he did.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "This is the latest sign Howard is losing his grip on his mega-money deal as the face of Sirius.
"He was raging behind the scenes Kamala did Call Her Daddy first, and he’s now gripped with fear this could be the start of the end of his career."
Call Her Daddy getting the jump on Stern comes just a couple of months after host Alex Cooper signed a multi-year $125million deal with the broadcasting giant. A move some interpreted could be a sign the 70-year-old shock jock and his controversial The Howard Stern Show are on their way out at SiriusXM.
The 30-year-old podcaster confirmed the news in an Instagram post: "THANK YOU @siriusxm DADDY GANG GET READY. WE ARE AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE AND DOING IT EVEN BIGGER IN 2025."
Cooper's $42million per year SiriusXM deal puts her earnings higher than any network television host.
The only media personalities who earn more are Stern and Joe Rogan, according to Outkick.
Stern, who became the face of SiriusXM when he landed one of the biggest deals in radio history in 2006, reportedly makes $80million a year.
He signed a five-year deal in 2020, which is set to expire next year.
It's unclear if he will resign with Sirius or retire, but as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cooper landing the Harris interview before him and her massive deal could suggest the platform is looking to draw in a younger audience.
Call Her Daddy consistently ranks in the top three podcasts on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. It also draws in the lucrative 18 to 36-year-old demographic.
Meanwhile, Sirius stopped releasing Stern's ratings in 2020 because his audience had "diminished".
While she may be considered SiriusXM's darling of the moment, it doesn't mean Cooper can always keep her fans happy.
Immediately after Cooper released a clip of her surprise interview with the Democratic presidential nominee, 59, fans blasted her in the comments for getting too political on her pop-culture-focused podcast.
One fan wrote: "Oh nooo why did we have to get THIS political. Listening to your podcasts was a nice escape from everything we hear about politics daily."
Another declared: "DONE, this was my fav podcast. I’m 100% disgusted."
While others thought Cooper didn't get political enough, lashing out at her for not pressing Harris on major issues like illegal immigration and the current administration's response to Hurricane Helene's devastation.
Vice President Harris' media blitz comes less than a month before the election. Along with Cooper and Stern, it includes sit-downs with Stephen Colbert and the ladies from The View.
